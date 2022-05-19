Energy Storage Market Size for UAVs to grow by USD 2.26 billion at 17.97% CAGR | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Prominent Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The growing affordability and popularity of UAVs among hobbyists is one of the key drivers fueling the energy storage market growth for drones. Manufacturers are selling drones having identical functioning, leading to intense competition in the global UAV market. This is also driving down the cost of drones as manufacturers are striving to maintain or increase their market shares. The lowered costs of drones will further fuel the adoption of UAVs.

Competitive Analysis

The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The energy storage market for UAVS report provides complete insights on key vendors including Ballard Power Systems Inc., Denchi Group Ltd., Doosan Corp., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd., Highpower International Inc., Hylium Industries Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Lumenier, MicroMultiCopter Aviation, Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Vcanz Co. Ltd., Veken Technology Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. Some of the companies are launching products and solutions to meet the evolving business requirements. For instance, Ballard Power Systems Inc. offers energy storage for unmanned aerial vehicles namely, BFD H2 multi-rotor UAV, powered by FCair 600 and FCair 1200 liquid-cooled fuel cell power systems, with built-in hybrid battery control and charging, and delivering 600 and 1200 watts of power, respectively. In addition, Denchi Group Ltd. offers energy storage for unmanned aerial vehicles namely, Sparrowhawk, which is designed for the need of lightweight and high power storage devices.

Revenue Generating Segmentation Highlights

By Product, the market is classified into Battery and Fuel Cell. The battery segment held the largest energy storage market share for UAVs in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The adoption rate of lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lithium-polymer (LiPo) batteries has increased due to the high demand for UAVs. Many small UAVs utilize high-density Li-ion or LiPo batteries for power. Such increasing demand for batteries will drive the energy storage for drones market during the forecast period.

Energy Storage Market For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Israel, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ballard Power Systems Inc., Denchi Group Ltd., Doosan Corp., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd., Highpower International Inc., Hylium Industries Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Lumenier, MicroMultiCopter Aviation, Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Vcanz Co. Ltd., Veken Technology Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

