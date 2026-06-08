Energy Tech Solution (ETS) installs prismatic battery assembly line at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

ETS equipment can help American battery innovators get to market faster.

RICHLAND, Wash. and SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Tech Solution, a Korea-based maker of battery manufacturing equipment, announced today the completed installation of a 16-piece prismatic cell assembling line at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington state.

With this successful installation, which included ten days of collaborative on-site training in Richland, PNNL is now the only DOE lab capable of fabricating batteries with a prismatic architecture.

Korean manufacturer Energy Tech Solution supports the DOE National Lab system for advanced battery manufacturing. Post this

The Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL) is a $75 million research facility, funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Electricity, focused on creating batteries and energy storage technologies that are critical to support a reliable, affordable, secure, and resilient electrical grid. The GSL brings all phases of the battery development and deployment cycle under one roof, ranging from fundamental materials and device prototyping to 100 kW-scale testing and validation. Fast prototyping and comprehensive testing of the entire energy storage development cycle are features not found anywhere else within the national laboratory system.

The new line, which includes slurry mixing, cell assembly, electrolyte filling and quality control, will be used for both DOE research projects and contract work on behalf of industry partners.

"Energy Tech Solution has been proudly supporting the Department of Energy for many years and we're honored to be part of the Grid Storage Launchpad," commented CEO Y.H. Kim.

In addition to their thirty years of experience making factory equipment, Energy Tech Solution recently announced their Made in America Cell Foundry, a collaboration with the University of Michigan that establishes a cost-effective Korea-to-US contract manufacturing value chain. Equipment users and cell producers can learn more at www.energytechsolution.com/en.

About Energy Tech Solution

Energy Tech Solution offers an extensive range of battery manufacturing technologies for the production of secondary cells. To facilitate this diverse battery production, we provide comprehensive solutions that encompass various aspects, such as factory design and construction, product design and development, and battery manufacturing technology. Based in Seoul, South Korea, Energy Tech Solution has been serving the battery industry for over 20 years. Learn more at www.energytechsolution.com/en.

Media contact: Wesley Andrews, [email protected]

About PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory draws on its distinguishing strengths in chemistry, Earth sciences, biology and data science to advance scientific knowledge and address challenges in energy resiliency and national security. Founded in 1965, PNNL is operated by Battelle and supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the DOE Office of Science website. For more information on PNNL, visit PNNL's News Center. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Energy Tech Solution