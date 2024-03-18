Energy Toolbase Launches Groundbreaking Feature Enabling Grid Services and Utility Bill Savings Modeling for Solar + Storage Projects

STUART, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its ETB Developer product, marking a new era in solar and storage project optimization. The ability to model grid services and utility bill savings empowers solar and storage projects to leverage a wide variety of value streams, enhancing overall project economics and reliability. This groundbreaking feature builds upon Energy Toolbase's advanced modeling technology, which includes optimization across multiple behind-the-meter value streams, rapid forecasting during simulation, and access to an unparalleled utility rates database.

This milestone is a paradigm shift in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and energy storage modeling landscape, making Energy Toolbase the first in the industry to offer users the ability to model grid services and utility bill savings. The co-optimization feature is now available to all ETB Developer subscribers, offering unprecedented control over their projects' financial performance.

"At Energy Toolbase, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with C&I solar and energy storage modeling," said Nathan Gutzmann, Product Manager of Acumen EMS™ at Energy Toolbase. "Our co-optimization feature has the potential to transform project economics, turning marginal projects into economically attractive investments and empowering our customers to capitalize on new opportunities."

The initial launch of this feature focuses on Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS), a popular and lucrative California demand response program. However, Energy Toolbase is committed to expanding the range of supported grid services, ensuring that customers deploying projects anywhere can benefit from this transformative functionality.

The journey to this groundbreaking update has been fueled by Energy Toolbase's participation in numerous grid services programs nationwide. Leveraging insights gained from participation in grid services programs nationwide, ETB has fine-tuned ETB Developer and Acumen EMS™ controls software to address key industry challenges and integrated those insights directly into its software to empower users to maximize project value from the outset of the project lifecycle.

About Energy Toolbase:

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

