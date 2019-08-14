Energy Toolbase Ranks No. 1,011 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

STUART, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase was recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, ranking number 1,011 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List. The magazine revealed its annual list today, which represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses within the American economy. Previous Inc. 5000 honorees have included Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other world-class brands. This is the first time Energy Toolbase has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list.

"Our team is honored to be recognized on this prestigious list. We've come a long way since I launched this company as a nights-and-weekends project in my spare bedroom five years ago" said John Gurski, Founder & CEO of Energy Toolbase. "This achievement is the result of our team's dedication to our customers and our mission, which has enabled our business to consistently grow."

Energy Toolbase's software platform specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage projects for homes and businesses. Their software-as-a-service platform is utilized by solar and energy storage installers, developers, contractors, consultants, energy service companies, and Fortune 500 energy facility managers. Energy Toolbase was originally founded in 2014 by John Gurski, after he'd spent years developing solar financial models on his own while working as a solar developer. Today, the company has grown to become a market leader and is now utilized by over 1,000 leading distributed energy organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Stuart, Florida, with satellite offices in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Honolulu, Hawaii and Pasadena, California.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase (ETB) is an industry leading software platform for analyzing and proposing the economics of solar and energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy organizations worldwide utilize the software to accurately, objectively and transparently analyze their projects and create customer facing proposals. For more information, visit: www.energytoolbase.com.

About Inc. Media

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

