Energy Upgrade California Launches "Rename CA" Sweepstakes

In partnership with the Sequoia Riverlands Trusts, EUC has created the "Rename CA" sweepstakes which will give sweepstakes winners the opportunity to name a single place in California, either a meadow, lake or trail in their honor. The approved name will be used for up to seven (7) years. The sweepstakes will run between August 5 and September 5 and Californians can enter to win "Rename CA" by:

Signing up to receive weekly energy-saving text challenges at RenameCalifornia.com, by entering their Full Name and Mobile Number, and clicking the "Sign up" button to enter the "Rename CA" sweepstakes. Responding to weekly energy challenges sent via text message from "Goldie", the name of the text program. Accepting and responding to energy-saving text challenges from Goldie, between August 12 and September 5 will result in an additional entry and increase one's odds of winning. Entering by mail.

The sweepstakes will end on September 5, 2021 and entrants will be notified on or around September 20, 2021 if they are selected as one of the three winners.

By joining the Keep it Golden movement and signing up for Goldie's weekly text challenges, residents will be joining the growing movement of thousands of Californians who are fighting climate change by saving energy.

For official rules and details, visit www.RenameCalifornia.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR TEXT MESSAGE NECESSARY. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID OUTSIDE CA AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 9/5/21. For Official Rules, free method of entry, prize description, odds disclosure, supported carriers, and complete details, visit renamecalifornia.com/sweep-terms-and-conditions. If you wish to opt out, text STOP to 72222. Text HELP to 72222 if you would like more information. Message and data rates may apply. By opting-in to Sponsor's marketing message or entering the Sweepstakes via text message, you agree that you are providing Sponsor and Administrator express, written consent for you to receive up to 10 text messages using automated technology in response to your opt-in or entry. Consent is not required to buy goods and services. Your participation is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy (https://www.energyupgradeca.org/privacy-policy/) and its SMS Terms and Conditions (https://www.energyupgradeca.org/terms-and-conditions/). Sponsor: Energy Upgrade California, 500 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102.

About Energy Upgrade California:

Energy Upgrade California® is a statewide initiative whose sole purpose is to ensure every Californian has the tools needed to keep making strides toward a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous state. Created to motivate and educate California residents and small businesses about energy management, Energy Upgrade California® has produced numerous programs and actions to help Californians take charge of their energy use overall. To learn more about Goldie and Energy Upgrade California®, visit us at www.Keepitgolden.org.

About Sequoia Riverlands Trust

Sequoia Riverlands Trust is a regional nonprofit land trust dedicated to strengthening California's heartland and the natural and agricultural legacy of the southern Sierra Nevada and San Joaquin Valley. The wealth, productivity and beauty of this land inspire SRT's work to conserve it for future generations. To learn more, visit www.sequoiariverlands.org.

