Energy Web Atlas, ESRI Partner to Enhance Energy Data Offering

HOUSTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, a leading provider of market intelligence and technical information for the international energy industry, announced today that the Energy Web Atlas has become an official partner of ESRI, the leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and spatial analytics. The partnership will bring the Energy Web Atlas data—covering pipelines, gas processing facilities and LNG projects—to the ESRI community.

"The ESRI partnership gives us the ability to better collaborate with industry leaders and brings our offering to a wider audience base, while continuing to work closely with ESRI's architecture and future development," said Scott Allgood, Director of Data Services, Gulf Energy Information.

"We are pleased to have Gulf Energy Information join the ESRI Partner Network and offer their industry leading content and insight through Energy Web Atlas to the GIS user community and beyond," said Paul Hartwell, Partner Executive – Natural Resources, ESRI. "Their wealth of data on LNG, natural gas and other energy projects around the world is of unique value to customers assessing strategic projects and investments. Gulf has been especially innovative in rapidly bringing the Energy Web Atlas initiative to market utilizing ESRI's ArcGIS platform and cloud-managed services."

The Energy Web Atlas allows users to examine real-time project information, export and manipulate data, and serves as a comprehensive source of actionable project intelligence. The ArcGIS platform, which forms the basis of the Energy Web Atlas, provides contextual tools for mapping and spatial reasoning so users can explore data and share location-based insights. The system creates deeper understanding, allowing users to see where things are happening and how information is connected.

The Energy Web Atlas tracks more than 500 LNG facilities/projects and over 3,670 natural gas pipelines (existing, planned and under construction) globally. In addition, the platform's North American gas processing dataset includes comprehensive data on more than 600 gas processing plants, 510 existing natural gas pipelines, more than 1,300 gas compressor stations, 400-plus natural gas underground storage locations and 58 natural gas market hubs.

These subscription-based products, which are updated in real time, allow customers to interact with the latest project data. Further geospatial datasets covering Downstream Construction, Petrochemical Assets, Refining Assets and Vessel tracking will be added to the Energy Web Atlas throughout 2018. To learn more, visit Energy Web Atlas at http://EnergyWebAtlas.com.

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATION

For more than 100 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication—The Oil Weekly, which was dedicated to upstream activity in the Gulf Coast area of the United States—to a diversified media and market intelligence company. Gulf produces the oil and gas industry's leading publications: World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal. In addition, Gulf also produces datasets (Construction Boxscore and Energy Web Atlas) containing in depth project and facility data.

Scott Allgood, Director Data Services

Gulf Energy Information

196758@email4pr.com

+1 (713) 520-4464

