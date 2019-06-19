Energy Web Atlas' World Pipeline Solution Enables Faster Decisions

HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, a leading provider of market intelligence and technical information for the international energy industry, today announced the availability of the Energy Web Atlas' complete pipeline solution.

The World Pipelines solution includes data on more than 1.2 million miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines.

World Pipelines is the latest data layer in the Energy Web Atlas (EWA) portfolio, with actionable project leads, customizable alerts, and detailed data on more than 1.2 million miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines. The solution allows users to gain insights into the status of pipeline projects and understand their impact on local, regional and global operations.

"The energy industry is constantly evolving with infrastructure projects shaping midstream operations. The World Pipelines solution allows users to visualize global pipelines—existing, under construction, planned and proposed—and analyze potential takeaway capacity and constraints, improving the overall assessment of global and regional supply and demand balances," said Harry Brookby, Vice President of Global Sales, Gulf Energy Information. "The World Pipelines solution builds on the knowledge and experience of Pipeline & Gas Journal and help users track pipeline projects and identify the critical contacts they need to win new business."

World Pipelines includes locations and routes, owners and shareholders, as well as pipeline specification, such as fuel type, capacity, diameter and length.

Advantages of World Pipelines:

Customizable: Custom reporting, charting and graphing. Program alerts based on user-defined areas of interest.

Granular data: From a regional overview, users can drill down to individual pipelines for more detailed data, such as capacity, length and operator.

Informed decisions: Midstream professionals need this powerful solution to streamline commercial analysis and strategic analysis.

EWA World Pipelines offers the most comprehensive set of international pipeline data, including new project announcements, available on the market.

EWA World Pipelines is available now, visit the Energy Web Atlas website for more information.

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATION

For more than 100 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication—The Oil Weekly, which was dedicated to upstream activity in the Gulf Coast area of the United States—to a diversified media and market intelligence company. Gulf produces the oil and gas industry's leading publications: World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal. In addition, Gulf also produces datasets (Construction Boxscore and Energy Web Atlas) containing in-depth project and facility data.

MEDIA CONTACT

Harry Brookby, Vice President, Global Sales

Gulf Energy Information

216643@email4pr.com

+1 (713) 525-4675

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information

Related Links

http://www.gulfenergyinfo.com

