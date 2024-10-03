energyRe and Google Sign 12-Year Power Purchase Agreement for 435-MWdc Solar Project

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe today announced that Google has signed a 12-year power purchase agreement to purchase renewable energy from a 435-megawatt (MWdc) solar project to be developed, owned, and operated by energyRe. energyRe will supply electricity and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) generated from the solar project to Google to power the equivalent of more than 56,000 homes.

The project will support Google's 2030 goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where the company operates. The deal was facilitated through LEAP™ (LevelTen Energy's Accelerated Process), which was co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy to make clean energy buying and selling more efficient.

"As we continue to progress towards our goal to operate every Google campus on clean electricity every hour of every day by 2030, we are always looking for opportunities to accelerate the delivery of new clean power to the grid," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy. "Using our scalable procurement approach, we've been able to collaborate quickly with energyRe to deliver new clean energy to the SPP grid system and support our 24/7 progress in the region."

"energyRe is proud to deliver reliable clean power to support Google's ambitious sustainability and decarbonization goals," said Miguel Prado, Chief Executive Officer of energyRe. "Google is a global leader in renewable energy and continues to set a high bar across the technology industry. energyRe's track record of delivering clean energy solutions for our customers makes us a trusted partner for companies working to reduce their carbon footprints."

Nationally, energyRe's onshore utility-scale portfolio includes 1,520 MWdc of contracted solar assets and 398 megawatt-hours (MWh) of contracted battery storage assets.

