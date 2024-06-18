energyRe Secures Contracts to Supply Clean Power to U.S. Department of Defense Facilities

Shorthorn Solar and Culpepper Solar will generate a combined 134.9 MWac of clean energy and represent a $190.8 million investment in Southeastern U.S. energy infrastructure

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe today announced two 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to provide clean energy to U.S. Department of Defense facilities in the Southeastern United States.

Shorthorn Solar and Culpepper Solar will supply carbon-free electricity to Department of Defense facilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Fort Liberty, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Shaw Air Force Base. The Department of Defense is the largest energy user in the federal government and one of the largest electricity purchasers in the world.

"energyRe's track record of delivering reliable, emissions-free power makes us a trusted partner to meet the growing energy needs of U.S. Department of Defense," said Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer of energyRe. "These projects will generate clean power, good jobs, and millions of dollars in tax revenue to support regional economic growth and development. energyRe is proud to advance American energy independence and energy security."

Shorthorn Solar and Culpepper Solar will generate a combined 134.9 MWac of clean energy and represent a $190.8 million investment in Southeastern U.S. energy infrastructure.

In April 2024, energyRe announced $155 million in project financing and a $85 million tax equity commitment for its 108 MWdc Lone Star Solar project and 198MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Upon completion, Lone Star Solar will be one of the largest solar and storage facilities in the Southeastern United States. energyRe has more than 700 MW of contracted solar projects in South Carolina and a regional development pipeline of more than 7 GWs.

About energyRe

energyRe is a leading independent energy company focused on solving complex sustainability challenges and providing clean energy solutions in utility-scale transmission, onshore wind and solar, offshore wind, energy storage and distributed generation. Guided by the principles of innovation and partnership and backed by expertise and experience, energyRe is committed to creating a reliable, renewable energy future for all. energyRe has offices in New York, Houston, Indianapolis, and Charleston. For more information about energyRe, visit www.energyre.com

