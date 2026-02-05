ENERGYRE SIGNS 25-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR FIVE SOLAR PROJECTS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe, a leading developer of reliable and affordable energy solutions, today announced that it has executed 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with one of the largest investor-owned utilities in South Carolina for five solar projects totaling 360 megawatts (MW) of affordable and reliable energy capacity.

"Today's announcement underscores energyRe's deep commitment to delivering competitive, long-term energy solutions that benefit communities and strengthen grid reliability," said Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer of energyRe. "The agreements on these five solar projects will help unlock sustainable economic and environmental value across the Carolinas for years to come."

The projects include:

Shorthorn Solar

Culpepper Solar

Clarendon Solar

Rollins Solar

Ross Solar

Upon commercial operation, these projects are expected to collectively generate 360 MW of reliable and affordable energy, capable of powering approximately 58,600 homes annually.

About energyRe

energyRe is an American-led energy company created to develop innovative infrastructure projects that meet rising electricity demand with affordable and reliable energy. Our company portfolio combines generation, transmission and storage with a "community first" approach to project development, bringing together industry-leading expertise and local know-how. With a total of 16 gigawatts under development in regions around the US, energyRe is a leader in utility-scale transmission, generation, storage and distributed generation solutions. We prioritize community engagement, public-private partnerships, and operational reliability in every project. Learn more at www.energyre.com .

