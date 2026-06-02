Enertech Global Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation, Commitment, and Industry Leadership

Three Decades of Transforming the Heating and Cooling Industry

GREENVILLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertech Global LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of geothermal and air-to-water heat pump systems, celebrates its 30th Anniversary on June 2, 2026. The company is reflecting on a remarkable journey built on innovation, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to customers, partners, and team members.

Enertech Global Corporate Headquarters

What began in 1996 as a highly successful distributor of geothermal heating and cooling systems throughout the Midwest has grown into an internationally recognized manufacturer known for engineering excellence and industry-leading innovation.

Over the past three decades, Enertech has continually challenged convention and redefined what is possible within the HVAC and geothermal industries. Fueled by the curiosity, ingenuity, and determination of its team members, the company has achieved groundbreaking milestones, including:

Developing the industry's first multi-position packaged geothermal unit

Manufacturing the first variable-speed water-to-water geothermal system made in the United States

Introducing NIBE's advanced Air-to-Water Heat Pump technology to the U.S. and Canadian markets

Expanding innovative applications for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments through creative engineering and system integration

While the company proudly celebrates its past accomplishments, its leadership believes the future holds even greater opportunity.

"As thankful and appreciative as I am for the past, I cannot help but be even more excited about our future," said Tim Wright, CEO. "The talented people who call Enertech home continue to inspire me every day. This team has already demonstrated what is possible through passion, creativity, and hard work — and we are just getting started."

Today, Enertech stands positioned to help shape the future of sustainable heating and cooling by delivering affordable, energy-efficient solutions for homes, businesses, and communities across North America and beyond.

The company credits its success not only to innovation but to the culture and dedication of the people behind the brand. As Tim Wright notes, "Without question, we have the best group of talented team members in the industry. Together, we are building something truly special. As we celebrate 30 years, we also look ahead with excitement and confidence toward the next 30 years of making our mark on this incredible industry."

The best is yet to come.

For more information about Enertech Global, LLC and its sustainable energy solutions, visit enertechusa.com.

Press Kit

About Enertech

Founded in 1996 in Greenville, IL, Enertech is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ground-source heat pumps for geothermal HVAC applications and air-source heat pumps for hydronic HVAC applications. Enertech's corporate headquarters is in Greenville, IL, with manufacturing in Greenville, IL, and Mitchell, SD.

For more information about Enertech visit : enertechusa.com.

SOURCE Enertech