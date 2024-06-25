Enesel Leads the Way in Food Waste Management Onboard

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that Enesel has deployed multiple units of the LFC biodigester across their fleet. This strategic move underscores Enesel's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within the maritime industry.

Enesel, a prominent global shipping company, is known for its dedication to operational excellence and environmental responsibility. With a diverse fleet of vessels operating worldwide, Enesel continuously seeks innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a galley or recycling center and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be taken off in a tender. Power Knot Ocean has nine different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 6000 kg (13200 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

Enesel's decision to install the LFC biodigester is driven by several key benefits, including the elimination of mess and odors, and ensures environmental protection in protected waters. The biodigester simplifies operations by eliminating the need to dispose of food waste ashore, thereby reducing logistical challenges. Furthermore, digesting food waste onboard significantly reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills, mitigating harmful methane emissions.

This initiative aligns with Enesel's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and helps in earning Emissions Trading System (ETS) credits, enhancing its reputation among charterers who prioritize sustainability and environmental awareness. Lastly, the integration of the LFC biodigester streamlines food waste-related operations, improving overall efficiency onboard.

Enesel's deployment of the LFC biodigester exemplifies the company's proactive approach to environmental sustainability and operational excellence. Power Knot Ocean is proud to support Enesel in this initiative, providing innovative solutions that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

