Enfinity Global Enters Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy to Advance Japan's BESS Market

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of leading renewable energy company Enfinity Global, has entered a comprehensive strategic partnership with Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy Inc. (Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy) to develop, invest in, and operate grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects across Japan. The collaboration aims to strengthen grid resilience and expand system flexibility as Japan's rapid growth in renewable energy makes BESS increasingly essential for ensuring a stable and reliable power supply, while enabling the integration of renewable power into 24/7 energy services for commercial and industrial clients.

Enfinity will contribute to the partnership with global know-how, a strong track record, and deep expertise in storage development, supported by a 17 GW worldwide pipeline of BESS projects. Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy, a member of the Mitsubishi HC Capital Group which has extensive operational experience in renewable energy projects in Japan and overseas, will bring substantial investment capacity.

The partnership will leverage Enfinity's global battery procurement capabilities and development expertise alongside Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy's financing strength and domestic network to improve project economics and scale BESS deployment nationwide. The two companies also plan to explore collaboration in the aggregator business using Enfinity's proprietary system in Japan.

As the first initiative under this alliance, Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy has taken a minority stake in a Kyushu-based BESS project deployed by Enfinity. Now operational, this 7.5 MWh project will serve as a platform for both companies to further enhance their technical know-how and strengthen their position in Japan's evolving energy storage market.

Carlos Domenech, CEO, Enfinity Global: "This partnership is a meaningful step forward to support the growing electricity demand from AI data centers and strengthen energy security, aligned with Japan's Strategic Energy Plan. Enfinity has a proven track record in pioneering and scaling solutions and is committed to being in Japan and working with Japanese businesses around the world. We are honored for the opportunity to partner with Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy to jointly scale the BESS market and deliver flexible, reliable clean energy solutions for Japan's needs."

Shuichi Kishida, General Manager, Enfinity Japan: "In Japan, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the need to expand renewable energy further is growing alongside a heightened demand for enhancing functions that balance electricity supply and demand. Through this business alliance with Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy, Enfinity aims to meet the needs of consumers for renewable energy supply systems while also contributing to societal needs: improving power system stability and strengthening resilience during power outages."

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SOURCE Enfinity Global