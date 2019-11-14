Enfusion Expands its Global Team with Appointment of Vivek Ranka as SVP, Technology & Head of India

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- - Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle & back-office services, and data analytics, today shares the expansion of their global business with its hire of Vivek Ranka as SVP, Technology and Head of India.

Vivek will be a key pacesetter for the firm's Mumbai office, which has grown exponentially since its opening. He brings over 23+ years of experience delivering creative solutions in the technology space. His previous successes include prior roles as Chief Technology Officer at ARCON TechSolutions and Executive Director at MSCI Inc. where he led the efforts to extensively grow the MSCI India team while also expanding them to additional global locations.

"We're thrilled to add Vivek to the Enfusion team," shares Enfusion President Jason Morris. "As we continue to scale and grow globally, Vivek will be a key asset to building high-performance teams that support our follow the sun model. We are excited to learn from his background of successfully developing teams across development, QA, release management & service delivery."

"I look forward to continuing to grow the office here in Mumbai and ensuring that Enfusion remains at the top of the industry globally," states Enfusion SVP, Technology and Head of India, Vivek Ranka. "The team here is very strong and has already shown its tremendous abilities. I look forward to implementing scalable people processes and technology frameworks to build on this momentum to further expand our capacity and services offering."

Enfusion's software solution, Integrata, was recently recognized as the "best in class" full front-to-back office investment management platform in the industry by Aite. Featuring cloud-based and fully integrated multi-asset class solutions for front, middle, and back office, Enfusion provides investment managers with real-time transparency and seamless process optimization.

About ENFUSION

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services, and data analytics. Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, São Paulo, and Mumbai.

