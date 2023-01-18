Engage Announces Record 2022, 2023 Projects & Plans for 2023 Fundraise

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, a Los Angeles technology company disrupting and digitizing the talent booking industry, has issued numerous company updates following a record breaking 2022.

Engage has become the trusted talent booking engine for a wide variety of corporate clients such as Salesforce, NASA, Ford, SpaceX, Nike, Microsoft, John Deere, Intel, Intuit, ADP, Ralph Lauren, Continental Tire, RBC, Visa Equity, Thompson Reuters, WPP, Epic Games, US Cellular, TikTok, hundreds of other Fortune 1000 companies and countless other brands as well as numerous colleges, universities, and government institutions.

In addition, Engage has helped service the under-served SMB market by providing speakers for as little as $5,000 to companies looking to book talent. Several talent and speakers on Engage individually earned six figures through Engage bookings in 2022, a number the company expects to grow even more in 2023.

Engage has become an early market leader in the NCAA name, image and likeness (NIL) space, working with athletes including Armando Bacot, Kendall Brown, Velus Jones, and dozens of others, assisting them with creating, strategicing and executing their NIL strategy. Engage's work with Armando has been highlighted in Sports Illustrated, the Sports Business Journal, Forbes and more. Engage now boasts over 3,800 talent on the platform and has over 75 formal and informal partnerships with nearly every single major talent agency.

These accomplishments allowed the company to grow revenue nearly 300% in 2022. The company plans to announce the opening of their next investment round at some point in 2023 to continue to fund explosive growth and become the market leader in talent bookings.

"Even in light of some of the macroeconomic slowdowns in Q4 2022, we were still able to post a record year and grow every single quarter," said Daniel Hennes, Chief Executive Officer of Engage. "We have built a best-in-class roster of talent, and are seeing our growing roster of corporate clients come back time and again to book speakers with us because of our technology and service."

Looking ahead, the company projects they will have well over 6,000 talent on the platform by the end of 2023, double digit and potentially triple digit revenue growth for the 4th year in a row, and will continue to service more brands large and small by providing first-in-class service and experiences.

"On the heels of launching a completely revamped platform in 2022, we expect to continue our record growth into 2023 and beyond, regardless of the macroeconomic climate," added Brendan Egan, Executive Chairman of Engage. "When a company is positioned properly for disruption, they control their destiny regardless of outside influences and factors. Engage is uniquely positioned to continue to be a disruptor and game changer in the talent booking industry."

About Engage

Engage was co-founded by Daniel Hennes, Jake Olson, Mike Olson, Noah Schwartz, Brendan Egan, and John Shegerian in 2019 and has since become a technology disruptor in the talent booking industry, becoming home to over 3,800 talent in sports, entertainment, business, and other industries. Engage customers include Intel, SpaceX, AIG, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Invesco, Nationwide, TikTok, the American Cancer Society and a plethora of blue chip and fortune 500 companies . Engage allows consumers, event planners, and businesses to find and book talent in less than ten minutes. Designed for talent and their agents, the platform's proprietary technology makes every step of managing a booking faster and easier. To learn more, visit www.LetsEngage.com.

SOURCE Engage, LLC