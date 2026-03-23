Engage by Karma Offers On-Demand Access to Personal Mobility Options, Curated Travel, and Retail Experiences

Engage by Karma pilot program features a fleet of dedicated Revero sport sedans at a Five-Star Las Vegas resort, leveraging state-of-the-art fleet management technology from Flexdrive by Lyft

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of driving is multimodal, with consumers seeking a broader range of alternatives for personal mobility beyond the conventional models of owning, leasing, and renting vehicles. The goal is transportation on-demand without restraints: affluent clients are seeking immersive, on-demand luxury experiences curated by the brands they trust. For these reasons, Karma Automotive is creating Engage by Karma, establishing a pioneering luxury experience model.

This rollout will implement Flexdrive fleet-management technology and expertise to manage and optimize the fleet of Karma vehicles. Using deep knowledge rooted in years managing tens of thousands of vehicles, service depots, and rental sites, Flexdrive, an independently managed subsidiary of Lyft, will help Karma maximize their vehicle utilization by providing critical insights to the state of the vehicle at all times.

"The modern interpretation of the ultra-luxury lifestyle is about access when you want it, where you want it, at the snap of a finger or the click of an app," says Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. "This applies to mobility, be it private aviation solutions for our clients traveling far from home, or access to Karma vehicles once they get there," says McCammon, "and also to travel experiences curated through Karma's unique lens on ultra-luxury. This initial Engage by Karma program in Las Vegas enables us to envelop our clients in our vision of ultra-luxury, fostering a community of likeminded aficionados which starts with our vehicles, but then expands to a complete and rarified lifestyle," concludes McCammon.

"Flexdrive has spent years becoming a leader in high-touch fleet operations at scale, and the brands that resonate with us most are the ones that hold that same standard," said John Parks, Chief Executive Officer, Flexdrive. "Karma Automotive's commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for their clients aligns with how we think about fleet management."

The Engage by Karma pilot program is now underway, inviting select guests and Karma Automotive clients to join the brand for immersive experiences in Las Vegas. The program features a fleet of dedicated Karma Revero sport sedans available at a moment's notice, delivered to guests with white glove service, fully fueled and charged, ready for a quick trip down the Las Vegas Strip, or perhaps a lengthier adventure to Death Valley. While in its pilot stage, additional program details will be fully revealed only to invited participants.

Flexdrive will be the logistical backbone of Engage by Karma, enabling program administrators with the ability to access real time geolocation of the Karma Revero sport sedans, monitoring movement patterns to anticipate service needs and keep the fleet running seamlessly.

Las Vegas is a strategic market for Karma Automotive, given its established presence in the region as Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders. At Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Karma sponsors premium experiences, maintains brand installations, and operates the Karma Auto Lounge adjacent to the Owner's Suite. Additionally, Las Vegas continues to attract one of the highest concentrations of affluent and ultra-luxury travelers in the United States, making it a natural environment for showcasing the Revero and the Engage by Karma experience.

The Engage by Karma pilot program will continue through the summer. Additional details will be shared as Karma validates customer demand, operational workflows, and partner integrations.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grande Coupé, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, is due in Q2 2026; and the Amaris GT Coupé Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2026. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q4 2027, and the Karma Ivara GT-UV will arrive in 2028: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit (www.karmaautomotive.com)

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SOURCE Karma Automotive