Karma Automotive Proudly Partners with The Royal Versailles Ball, a Once-in-a-Lifetime Charitable Event at the Legendary Palace of Versailles

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, has been selected as the sole automotive partner of The Royal Versailles Ball. The Royal Versailles Ball is a private, invitation-only, white tie event charity which will be held at The Palace of Versailles, France, on May 23, 2026, on the occasion of Queen Victoria's 207th birthday. It will be a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experience, paying homage to Napoleon III's original Ball of 1855 which Queen Victoria attended as the guest of honor.

The Ball's Guest of Honor, His Highness Prince Joachim Murat, the Prince of Pontecorvo (and direct heir of Napoleon I's sister and brother-in-law), will be chauffeured to The Royal Versailles Ball in a one-of-one Karma Revero sport sedan created expressly for this occasion. With the singular distinction as the only vehicle permitted to pass through the Cour d'Honneur and onward to the Golden Gates of Versailles, this Revero's bespoke livery features 85° rear "Stage Doors" crafted for ease of entry; within the cabin, plush lambswool carpets compliment the Bridge-of-Weir leather interior which is handstitched with diamond pattern seats and The Royal Versailles Ball's insignia adorning the front and rear compartments. Prior to the Ball on Friday, May 22, this bespoke Karma Revero and the spectacular Karma Kaveya super-coupe will be displayed at the residence of the British Ambassador to France, Sir Thomas Drew KCMG.

Karma's partnership with The Royal Versailles Ball aligns perfectly with the era it celebrates. The Victorians were great believers in engineering as art, marrying the technological advancements of the age with an artistry that reflected beauty into the everyday. Progress was meant to be admired, inside and out, with intricate designs encasing meticulous engineering to create technological wonders that continue to be celebrated to this day, such as the locomotive, internal combustion engine, and Eiffel Tower in Paris. Karma continues this pursuit of innovation with artistry, crafting vehicles which deliver soul-stirring performance with surprising efficiency, all while refusing to compromise on the sumptuous details which true luxury demands.

Further, The Royal Versailles Ball's philanthropic mission reflects Karma's likeminded dedication to supporting its surrounding community, which alongside technology and luxury experiences stands as a pillar of the Karma brand. In the Southern California region, Karma accelerates educational opportunities for youth in Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) through its founding of the Clean Mobility Development Collaborative, and the donation of more than $2 Million USD in electric and connected vehicle assets and equipment to academic institutions.

"Karma Automotive strives to capture grandeur, beauty and purpose in everything it does, as does The Royal Versailles Ball, both in terms of its epic setting and also, its meaningful philanthropic contributions," says Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. "The Royal Versailles Ball presents the ideal occasion for Karma to share our brand's social ethos with distinguished guests as we continue to grow our European dealer network, build upon our initiatives supporting early and continuing education, and ready our expanded range of ultra-luxury vehicles beginning with the Karma Gyesera Grand Coupé, which debuts later this year."

An exclusive guest list of 1,100 will attend the Ball, including dignitaries, philanthropists, and leaders of industry. The Royal Versailles Ball supports three worthy charity partners: The King's Foundation, Room to Read, and Fondation Franco-Britannique de Sillery charities. Each one has been selected for their support of mental health and educational efforts around the world. All proceeds from the event will be donated to these chosen charities.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grande Coupé, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, is due in Q2 2026; and the Amaris GT Coupé Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2026. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q4 2027, and the Karma Ivara GT-UV will arrive in 2028: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com)

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SOURCE Karma Automotive