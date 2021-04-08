Engagedly Releases Tangerine LMS to Enhance Organizational Learning Experience

ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, is pleased to announce the release of their new enhancement, Tangerine Learning Management System (LMS). LMS is a digital learning environment that manages all aspects of an organization's training efforts.

Through Tangerine LMS, HRs can manage organizational e-learning courses and track their completions and results. They can even track the learner's progress. Additionally, this learning module provides valuable analytics on a training's effectiveness.

Engagedly People+Strategy Platform

Some of the key benefits of Tangerine LMS are:

User-centered approach to make the search process seamless

Separated by categories and subcategories with the intent of finding learning courses relevant to the user's interest

Enhanced reporting capabilities

Easier enrollment options

Enhanced dashboard to help managers and people leaders analyze course completion, track organizational learning and the time invested in learning

"Performance Management, without emphasis on learning and development, is one of the key factors why there is a widespread discontent with the performance management processes. With our next-generation Learning Management System - Tangerine release, our clients can drive even higher adoption, development, and growth for their people." - Says Sri Chellappa, Co-founder and President at Engagedly

Additionally, the new Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiative tracking allows organizations to capture information like gender, ethnicity, veteran status, and differently-abled, while creating a user account. These insights will help track and improve a company's D&I metrics and further its strategy. With advanced analytics for HRs at various levels like Business Unit, Department, Job Title, and Location, Tangerine LMS is a much needed enhancement to drive a learning organization.

About Engagedly

Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People+Strategy platform is built to drive performance outcomes starting with their people. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360-degree reviews. Further, they can enable their people development with one-on-one feedback, LMS, mentoring or coaching, and engage their people with recognition and rewards, employee surveys, and social praise.

Engagedly is the complete solution available to align People Practices with Organizational Strategy. Engagedly is also a modular platform, so organizations can grow into their strategy with only the modules they need.

To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

Press contact:

Kristin Richter, Marketing

[email protected]

(650) 485-1642

7420 Manchester Ave, Maplewood, MO - 63142

SOURCE Engagedly