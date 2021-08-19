Engagement -- Not Isolation -- Offers Best Hope For Afghanistan Says Leading International Peacebuilding Organization

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Search for Common Ground expresses profound concern for the safety and well-being of the people of Afghanistan and urges the international community to engage with all parties, including the Taliban leadership, who can affect the well-being of the Afghan people. We also urge the Taliban to engage with the full diversity of Afghan society, as well as international actors, to support intra-Afghan reconciliation and the protection of the rights of all Afghan citizens.

"International isolation will hurt all Afghans by exacerbating an already-dire humanitarian crisis and raising the specter of renewed civil war" said Shamil Idriss, CEO of Search for Common Ground. "Engagement offers the best promise of securing progress toward internationally recognized standards to which Afghans – and all people – aspire, which are articulated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including the rights of women and ethnic minorities. While international actors work to assure the safety of their colleagues and partners in Afghanistan, we ask that all who are able redouble their commitment to engaging and supporting the Afghan people and society."