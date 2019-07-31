Engaging Programming Planned by CompTIA Advisory Councils at ChannelCon 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide-ranging discussions on business opportunities with emerging technologies, market growth strategies and more highlight the educational programming planned by the five Industry Advisory Councils of CompTIA , the world's leading technology association, next week at ChannelCon 2019.

For the first time, all advisory council sessions at ChannelCon will be open to all conference attendees.

ChannelCon, the IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering, is set for August 5 – 7 in Las Vegas.

"Our advisory councils have done tremendous work over the last several years in taking on challenges and creating resources to lead our industry forward during a time of unprecedented change and opportunity," said Annette Taber, vice president for industry outreach at CompTIA.

"By inviting all ChannelCon attendees to participate in our advisory council sessions, we create opportunities to engage with new voices and bring new perspectives to the discussions," Taber continued. "With more insight from more corners of the industry, we enhance our ability to identify the opportunities and address the issues impacting our industry."

The Advisory Council programming will run during all three days of ChannelCon, beginning on Monday, August 5, with a full day of sessions, including:

On Tuesday, August 6, the Business Applications Advisory Council will present New Revenue Opportunities: Top Solutions and Verticals for SaaS Applications, a look at the top SaaS solutions and the leading vertical markets where they're being adopted.

Other Tuesday sessions involving Advisory Councils executives include:

The final Advisory Council session, Blockchain Adoption: Hype vs. Reality, is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7.

ChannelCon is the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering. For more information visit ChannelCon 2019.

