Engaging Programming Planned by CompTIA Advisory Councils at ChannelCon 2019
Sessions on smart cities, drones, blockchain, SaaS and more open to all conference attendees
Jul 31, 2019, 11:40 ET
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide-ranging discussions on business opportunities with emerging technologies, market growth strategies and more highlight the educational programming planned by the five Industry Advisory Councils of CompTIA, the world's leading technology association, next week at ChannelCon 2019.
For the first time, all advisory council sessions at ChannelCon will be open to all conference attendees.
ChannelCon, the IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering, is set for August 5 – 7 in Las Vegas.
"Our advisory councils have done tremendous work over the last several years in taking on challenges and creating resources to lead our industry forward during a time of unprecedented change and opportunity," said Annette Taber, vice president for industry outreach at CompTIA.
"By inviting all ChannelCon attendees to participate in our advisory council sessions, we create opportunities to engage with new voices and bring new perspectives to the discussions," Taber continued. "With more insight from more corners of the industry, we enhance our ability to identify the opportunities and address the issues impacting our industry."
The Advisory Council programming will run during all three days of ChannelCon, beginning on Monday, August 5, with a full day of sessions, including:
- The Impact and Benefits of Smart City Solutions to End-Users – The IoT Advisory Council examines trends, business models, go-to-market strategies, barriers and accelerators to adoption, and use cases for smart cities.
- A Channel Readiness Assessment – The Channel Advisory Board and Business Applications Advisory Council share insights on the top things to do and what not to do when evaluating your channel readiness.
- The Top Nine Verticals for Drone Solutions and Why – Learn about the top vertical markets for business opportunities in the commercial drone market from members of the Drone Advisory Council.
- End-user Customer Trends and the State of the Channel – The latest insights from CompTIA's research team on customers' views on technology and how the channel is responding.
- When and Why You Should Consider Blockchain – The Blockchain Advisory Council examines use cases in the tech industry, as well as how to help customers adopt blockchain technology.
On Tuesday, August 6, the Business Applications Advisory Council will present New Revenue Opportunities: Top Solutions and Verticals for SaaS Applications, a look at the top SaaS solutions and the leading vertical markets where they're being adopted.
Other Tuesday sessions involving Advisory Councils executives include:
- State of Tech Support
- Exploring the Technology Buyer's Journey
- Refocus Your Focus: Moving Beyond Customer Services to Customer Needs
- Real-World Drone Implementations and Best Practices
- Collaborating Across Government and Industry to Build Smart Cities
The final Advisory Council session, Blockchain Adoption: Hype vs. Reality, is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7.
