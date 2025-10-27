ENGIE and Meta expand Power Purchase Agreements to more than 1.3 GW in U.S with addition of new 600 MW solar project

Meta will contract 100% of ENGIE's largest solar project to date, increasing their total collaboration to more than 1.3 GW, supporting the acceleration of digital infrastructure

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that it has entered into additional Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Meta that will increase the overall scale of the commercial relationship between the two companies to more than 1.3 GW across four Texas projects.

The announced PPAs include ENGIE's new 600 MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall county, south east of Lubbock, Texas. The project will be the single largest asset in ENGIE's more than 11 GW operating and in construction portfolio consisting of solar, wind and battery storage assets in North America. Swenson is expected to be operational in 2027, which Meta will purchase 100% of the project's output to support its data center operations in the United States.

"We are excited to continue the expansion of our relationship with Meta," said Dave Carroll, CEO and Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. "Our objective is to bring reliable, cost competitive power to the grid as rapidly as possible, and projects like Swenson demonstrate the importance of solar to meet the timely needs of our customers."

The $900 million planned investment in Swenson will employ over 350 skilled workers during construction and once complete will generate more than $158 million in tax revenues for the county and the local hospital district over the life of the project.

"We are thrilled to bring an additional 600MW of solar energy to the grid, and expand our partnership with ENGIE to 1.3 GW," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. "Our collaboration with ENGIE enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data center operations."

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than $10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at www.engie-na.com or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc .

Media Contacts

ENGIE North America

Michael Clingan, External Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Engie North America Inc.