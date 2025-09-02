ENGIE Collaborates with Prometheus Hyperscale to Co-Develop Next-Generation AI-Ready Data Centers in Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced it has entered into an agreement with Prometheus Hyperscale ("Prometheus"), a leading sustainable hyperscale data center developer. Together, they will co-locate data centers at select renewable and battery storage energy facilities along the Texas I-35 corridor.

The first sites equipped with high-performance, AI-ready data center compute capacity are expected to go live in 2026. Post this Prometheus Hyperscale Logo

Under the exclusive agreement, Prometheus will deploy its high-efficiency, liquid-cooled data center infrastructure alongside ENGIE's renewable and battery storage assets. The first sites equipped with high-performance, AI-ready data center compute capacity are expected to go live in 2026, with more locations planned from 2027 onward.

This alliance brings together ENGIE's deep expertise in renewables, batteries, and energy management and Prometheus' highly efficient liquid-cooled data center design to meet the growing demand for reliable, sustainable compute capacity — particularly for AI and other high-performance workloads.

"ENGIE is focused on delivering solutions to meet the growing demand for power across the U.S., with a strategic focus on enabling data center expansion. By leveraging our robust portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage assets — combined with our commercial and industrial supply capabilities and deep trading expertise — we're providing integrated energy solutions that support scalable, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure," said David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP, ENGIE North America. "Our collaboration with Prometheus demonstrates our shared approach to finding innovative approaches to developing, building and operating projects that solve real world challenges."

"Prometheus is committed to developing sustainable, next generation digital infrastructure for AI," said Bernard Looney, Chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale and former CEO of bp. "We cannot do this alone - ENGIE's existing assets and expertise as a major player in the global energy transition make them a perfect partner as we work to build data centers that meet market needs today and tomorrow."

To meet those needs quickly, Prometheus will work with Conduit, an on-site power generation provider, for near-term bridging and back-up solutions. The alliance will also enable tenants to offset project-related carbon emissions through established market-based mechanisms.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than $10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at www.engie-na.com or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale puts energy first in powering the age of intelligence. By harnessing cleaner energy, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers to deliver sustainable, efficient, and scalable infrastructure for AI and the digital economy. Led by seasoned energy executives and deeply experienced data center developers, Prometheus uses proprietary geothermal technology that enables zero water use, setting a new standard for sustainable infrastructure. Prometheus is redefining how data centers are built—driving innovation, sustainability, and speed to unlock a cleaner, smarter future. To learn more, visit PrometheusHyperscale.com or our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/prometheus-hyperscale.

