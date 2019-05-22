ENGIE Enters Pennsylvania Natural Gas Markets

HOUSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Resources announced today that it has entered two Pennsylvania retail natural gas markets. ENGIE is now offering 6-, 12-, 18-, 24-, and 36-month fixed price contracts to small commercial and industrial customers in the service territories of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and PECO.

The ENGIE offering includes a standard contract form and payment terms, a single utility consolidated bill, and no bandwidth or settlements. Service start dates are June for PECO and July for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

ENGIE already serves the retail electricity needs of more than 2,100 commercial and industrial customers in Pennsylvania. The addition of natural gas offers customers an opportunity to aggregate commodity supply to reduce purchase costs, lower procurement and supplier management costs, and streamline compliance.

"Not only is Pennsylvania a pioneer in natural gas production, the state today is more than a $3 billion market and one of the top ten markets in the U.S. for natural gas consumption. We believe we have a competitive, transparent commodity offer backed by financial and a global commitment to a low carbon future," said Mike Liskey, Regional Vice President at ENGIE Resources. "Beyond supply, we have a suite of services including efficiency, financing, renewables, and storage for customers who want to explore the broader energy value chain."

ENGIE now services a total of seven natural gas markets. The company entered natural gas markets in Ohio and Illinois in September 2018 and in New York, when it acquired Plymouth Rock Energy (Woodmere, NY) in December 2018.

For more information on ENGIE's natural gas offerings, email: NaturalGasSales.ENGIENA@engie.com.

About ENGIE Resources LLC

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

ENGIE North America manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail natural gas and electricity sales, and comprehensive services that help customers run facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense. Nearly 100 percent of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 160,000 people, including 1,100 researchers. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com web site.

