ENGIE Resources Repeats 'Ease of Doing Business' Award

The news follows the conclusion of ERCG's annual satisfaction survey, which assesses a range of indicators critical to those who work with or as third-party intermediaries in restructured energy markets. Over 165 aggregators, brokers, and consultants participated, representing more than 80 percent of the estimated U.S. power sales conducted through the third-party segment. Based on data generated from the study, Excellence Awards were given in just three categories.

"Earning this designation for the second consecutive year underscores the fact that ENGIE recognizes the value brokers bring as strategic energy advisors," said Michelle Robichaux, Regional Vice President of the Key Partner Group at ENGIE Resources. "The high marks we received illustrate the long-term commitment we've made to improving service while continuing to ensure competitive pricing and diversity and innovation in product offerings."

In addition to high marks for ease of doing business, reflecting rapid turnaround in delivering quotations, billing accuracy, timeliness of payments and problem resolution, ENGIE Resources' performance highlights also include:

No. 2 in product flexibility and innovation, underscoring wide-ranging expertise and capabilities in areas such as renewables, information services, and demand response

No. 2 in account management, illustrating strength in service and responsiveness

ENGIE has seen continued growth in indirect sales volumes, with nearly half of brokers citing an increase in number of transactions. "ENGIE is an incredibly strong brand that scores well year over year in both overall satisfaction and share of relationships in the broker community," said Young Kim, Principal at ERCG. "As the needs and requirements of the third-party segment evolve, ENGIE keeps pace to ensure brokers have the information, resources, and support they need to be successful. We're honored to recognize them once again as a top performer."

ERCG provides business intelligence and consulting services to energy-market participants, offering guidance on entry strategies, investment opportunities, and market and policy dynamics. In addition to collecting data from online responses, ERCG's annual satisfaction survey consisted of telephone interviews with both brokers and suppliers where data validation was necessary, or to acquire additional insight on specific topics. For more information on the company and its research initiatives, visit www.ercg-us.com.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As the fourth-largest electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

The company offers electricity service to residential and small business customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, D.C., under the brand Think Energy®. Think Energy® works every day to be "The Unsurprise Energy Company," providing customers transparent, competitive fixed prices, easy-to-use online tools, and excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.thinkenergy.com, or call 1-888-923-3633, or email questions@mythinkenergy.com.

ENGIE Resources & Think Energy® are part of ENGIE North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, and retail energy sales, as well as services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize their energy use and expense. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit www.engie-na.com or Twitter.

