ICA Miami Expands Sustainability Initiatives Through Innovative Wind Energy Agreement with ENGIE

MIAMI and HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Contemporary Art Miami (ICA) and a subsidiary of ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced today an innovative new collaboration that advances an emerging renewable energy solution and expands the museum's sustainability efforts. Under the terms of a five-year agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC, ICA Miami will procure Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from ENGIE's Priddy Wind Project (Mills County, Texas) to match 100% of the museum's forecast electricity consumption. As the first renewable energy agreement in Florida for ENGIE Resources, the collaboration represents increasing interest for similar solutions in markets that are not yet open to retail power competition.

A leading contemporary art museum in the U.S. and globally, ICA Miami is recognized for promoting continuous experimentation and embracing innovative practices, through its exhibitions and programs and in its operations and practices. In 2020, the museum was among the original grantees for the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation's sustainability funding and has since implemented carbon offsets and sustainable shipping practices for major exhibitions. With this energy agreement, ICA Miami is matching 100% of its electricity consumption for the building and museum operations with project-specific Green-e® certified RECs that avoid the greenhouse gas emissions of 1,352 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.*

Commercial and industrial customers from any market can support sustainability efforts by sourcing project-specific RECs, but interest is in its early stages. "Customer understanding and adoption of RECs takes time," said Brad McIntyre, business development manager at ENGIE Resources. "ICA Miami is a great jumping-off point for us in the South Florida market," said McIntyre. "RECs provide sustainable solutions for developers to invest in new assets and we expect this agreement to accelerate the impact of renewables in this and other similar markets."

"ICA Miami has long been committed to adopting best practices for sustainability and reducing the museum's carbon footprint. Our alliance with ENGIE not only supports the museum's ongoing sustainability efforts, but also contributes to an emerging renewable energy solution that is not yet prevalent in South Florida. We are excited to be a part of bringing these kinds of solutions to our community and to continue expanding on this work," said Alex Gartenfeld, ICA Miami Irma and Norman Braman artistic director.

Acting as an advisor on the agreement is Industrial Energy (Fort Lauderdale, FL). "It is exciting to be at the forefront of a solution that promotes planet-friendly power in a market that is not yet open to retail choice," said Christian Amabile, executive vice president. It's a privilege to work with an organization that plays such an important role in the social landscape."

Green-e® RECs are certified by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. Certification ensures that RECs are properly accounted for and that no double counting takes place.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) is dedicated to promoting continuous experimentation in contemporary art, advancing new scholarship, and fostering the exchange of art and ideas throughout the Miami region and internationally. Through an energetic calendar of exhibitions and programs, and its collection, ICA Miami provides an important international platform for the work of local, emerging, and under-recognized artists, and advances the public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative art of our time. Launched in 2014, ICA Miami opened its new permanent home in Miami's Design District on December 1, 2017. The museum's central location positions it as a cultural anchor within the community and enhances its role in developing cultural literacy throughout the Miami region. The museum offers free admission, providing audiences with open, public access to artistic excellence year-round. icamiami.org

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 97,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc and twitter.com/ENGIENorthAm.

Industrial Energy is a leading energy advisor to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. The company leadership has over 35 years of experience in providing supply, strategy, and full coverage, and function in the form of on-staff energy advisors to best assist customers. Industrial Energy is at the forefront of developing renewable energy supply solutions for end-use customers of all sizes, including site-specific Power Purchasing Agreements, and Virtual Power Purchasing Agreements. industrialenergy.info

