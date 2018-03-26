ENGIE Team Delivers Gifts of Light in Guatemala

A single solar power light can help families save an estimated $239 annually – money that would have otherwise been spent to purchase candles, matches, kerosene, and other materials used to generate light. In 2017, ENGIE contributed 250 lights, sharing with nearly 2,000 Guatemalans a gift that is expected to generate $298,750 in savings for recipients by 2022.

"We are honored to have the support of a global company like ENGIE – an organization who shares in our commitment to sustainable energy solutions – as we work to change lives with the gift of light," said John Economou, Co-Founder of Watts of Love. "Through their generous donations, we are shining a light of hope for so many people living in darkness, opening incredible opportunities to improve everything from educational experiences to general health and well-being."

With the lights, Watts of Love offers recipients education on proper use and care; the health and safety benefits of power; and savings, investment, and entrepreneurship principles, as well as customized learning opportunities with audio/MP3 players.

Sayun Sukduang, President and CEO of ENGIE Resources and Head of ENGIE Energy Management, said working with the Watts of Love has been a rewarding and humbling experience for the organization.

"Switching on the lights in the morning is something that many of us can so easily take for granted. But for people living in darkness, access to light can be both miraculous and transformative," explained Sukduang. "Watts of Love has created an opportunity for organizations like ENGIE to provide these life-changing gifts and make an impact by improving communities and delivering a better quality of life to those in need."

The solar lights supplied through Watts of Love last up to 100 hours on a single charge. The highest setting offers the equivalent of 500 lumens, or the brightness of a 40-watt light bulb. That brightness is roughly 10 times brighter than a kerosene lamp.

About Watts of Love

Watts of Love is a global solar lighting nonprofit aimed at bringing people the power they need to raise themselves out of the darkness of poverty. The organization engages in a range of projects around the world, helping to build a better future for impoverished communities and villages through safe, renewable, and life-changing solar lighting devices. For more information, visit www.wattsoflove.org.

About ENGIE Resources LLC

ENGIE Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As the fourth-largest electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

The company offers electricity service to residential and small business customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, D.C., under the brand Think Energy®. Think Energy® works every day to be "The Unsurprise Energy Company," providing customers transparent, competitive fixed prices, easy-to-use online tools, and excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.thinkenergy.com, or call 1-888-923-3633, or email questions@mythinkenergy.com.

ENGIE Resources & Think Energy® are part of ENGIE North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, and retail energy sales, as well as services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize their energy use and expense. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit www.engie-na.com or Twitter.

