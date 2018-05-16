ENGIE to Power Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES, School Districts and Municipalities in NYSMEC Energy Consortium

The news illustrates the company's broad background in retail electricity supply for the education sector. With the addition of OCM BOCES, ENGIE now serves more than 5,200 school sites in thirteen states including K-12, colleges, and universities.

Jay Bell, Vice President of Sales for ENGIE Resources, said ENGIE takes great pride in working with schools. "Earning OCM BOCES's business demonstrates our commitment to this region and to an important customer base. It's more than just an energy contract," said Bell. "Many schools face rising community expectations and challenges, but are budget constrained at the same time. That makes them very astute at procurement and helps keep us focused on offering the best possible solution."

About OCM BOCES

OCM BOCES is committed to providing high-quality educational programs and services to its 23 component school districts and other services for municipalities including NYSMEC throughout Central New York. OCM BOCES employs more than 1,100 administrative, teaching, and non-instructional professionals who serve a K-12 student base of more than 60,000 students. For more information, visit www.ocmboces.org.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As the fourth-largest electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

ENGIE Resources & Think Energy® are part of ENGIE North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, retail energy sales, and services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize their energy use and expense. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit www.engie-na.com or Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engie-to-power-onondaga-cortland-madison-boces-school-districts-and-municipalities-in-nysmec-energy-consortium-300649764.html

SOURCE ENGIE Resources

Related Links

http://www.engieresources.com

