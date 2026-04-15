Engine Data Science Wins Consumer Goods Technology Data Leadership Award

ROGERS, Ark., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine is proud to announce that SVP of Data Science, Daniel Palmer, has been named a 2026 Data Leadership Award winner by Consumer Goods Technology (CGT). The award was presented at the Analytics Unite conference, recognizing leaders across the consumer goods and retail industry who are delivering transformative results through data-driven strategies and emerging technology.

This recognition reflects the real-world impact of Engine's AI suite — a purpose-built set of solutions helping CPG brands and retailers move from fragmented data to confident, strategic decisions.

"The CPG industry is in the middle of an AI-driven shift that will fundamentally change how brands and retailers do business," said Nick Dozier, CEO. "Through our AI tools, Engine is moving teams beyond insight discovery to true decision enablement. This recognition from CGT affirms that we're raising the bar for what's possible in CPG data and analytics."

The Future of AI in CPG Data & Analytics

Engine's data science team has built three distinct AI capabilities that address how intelligence shows up across CPG and retail operations:

Retail Chat : An always-on retail analyst that speaks your language from the start. Retail Chat understands resets, OOS risk and fill rate penalties, so teams never have to explain their world before getting answers. Ask a question and get back narrative context, risk signals, and recommended actions in one place, not just numbers.





: An always-on retail analyst that speaks your language from the start. Retail Chat understands resets, OOS risk and fill rate penalties, so teams never have to explain their world before getting answers. Ask a question and get back narrative context, risk signals, and recommended actions in one place, not just numbers. Deep Research : A multi-step AI agent that tackles complex, multi-variable questions the way a skilled analyst would in a fraction of the time. Teams using Deep Research have cut performance review timelines from days to hours, with AI surfacing patterns across data sources so teams can focus on strategy rather than synthesis.





: A multi-step AI agent that tackles complex, multi-variable questions the way a skilled analyst would in a fraction of the time. Teams using Deep Research have cut performance review timelines from days to hours, with AI surfacing patterns across data sources so teams can focus on strategy rather than synthesis. Auto Insights: An always-on AI analyst that continuously monitors client data to detect emerging trends, diagnose root causes, and deliver timely, actionable intelligence — creating the "why" behind changes in demand before teams know to look for them. In one example, Auto Insights identified the root causes of a sudden sales decline across 130,000 points of distribution and quantified millions in missed revenue within hours of it occurring.

This CGT recognition follows Engine's Innovation of the Year Award from the Category Management Association (CMA), further cementing the company's position as a leader in AI-powered CPG data science.

Engine recently merged with Nuqleous, expanding its data and analytics capabilities for brands and retailers nationwide.

About Engine

Engine is a leading CPG data science and analytics company headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas. By seamlessly connecting real-time POS, inventory, and syndicated data from top retailers and distributors, Engine gives clients unparalleled access to their data through customizable reports, an interactive platform, and AI-powered solutions — including Retail Chat, Deep Research, and Auto Insights — that turn complex data into confident, strategic decisions.

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SOURCE Engine