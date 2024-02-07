Engineered Wood Market and Bonding Agents: Comprehensive Global Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2023

07 Feb, 2024, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineered Wood Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, revealing key insights into the growth and forecasted trends for various EW products, applications, and regions worldwide.
Extensive Product Segmentation
The study meticulously segments the EW market, encompassing a range of products such as plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), cross-laminated timber (CLT), medium and high-density fiberboard (MDF/HDF), particleboard, glued laminated timber (glulam), and hardboard. It equally scrutinizes bonding agents including MUF, phenolic resin, UF, and MDI resin to offer stakeholders a synthesized view of the market.
Driving Factors and Regional Insights
The report identifies key factors contributing to the demand for EW products. Among these are the growth trajectories of end-use industries such as construction and joinery, alongside a global shift towards sustainable building materials which is positioning EW as a viable alternative to traditional construction materials.
- Regional Analysis: Divided into the Americas, Europe, MEASA (Middle East, Africa, South Asia), and APAC (Asia-Pacific), the report explores each geographic segment, offering valuable data on revenue and volume forecasts.
- Construction and Joinery Applications: The study delves into how EW volumes are harnessed in construction, furniture, cabinetry, and other joinery applications, with transformative insights into each sector's current state and future outlook.
Market Influences and Economic Factors
The document elaborates on the converging factors elevating the price points of EW products, including the impact of extreme climate events, the proliferation of sustainability trends, and the ascendancy of energy costs.
- Bonding Agents: Insight is offered on the volume and technology advances within the bonding agent market, impacted by the growth of the EW industry and the ongoing efficiency enhancements.
- Fluctuating Prices: Recent volatility in prices is dissected, alongside projections that prices are likely to continue their upward trajectory in the near future.
Emerging Growth Opportunities
The analysis spotlights that mass timber is set to continue its growth trajectory within the construction sector, with the advent of high-performance adhesives expected to complement this trend. Additionally, the report notes the increasing prominence of bio-based adhesives borne out of stricter formaldehyde emission regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Engineered Wood (EW) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Engineered Wood
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation and Applications
- Wood and Adhesives Used in EW Products
- Acronyms and Definitions
- Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- EW Supply Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Characteristics and Overview of EW Products
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Volume by Application
- Volume by Product Type and Application
- Percent Volume by Region
- Volume by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Companies to Watch and Innovative Solutions for the EW Market
- Engineered Bamboo
- Engineered Hemp
- Case Study - Tomra
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bonding Agents in the EW Industry
- Bonding Agents - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Bonding Agents by Type of Product
- Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry
- Bio-based Bonding Agents
- Green Bonding Agents for EW - Companies to Watch
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Impact of Growth Drivers and Restraints on the Bonding Agent Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Volume Forecast by Product
- Pricing Trends Forecast
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mass Timber in Construction
- Growth Opportunity 2 - High-performance Adhesives for Mass Timber
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular Construction
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Bio-based Adhesives for EW
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Innovative EW Applications
Appendix
- Main Bonding Agents in the EW Industry (Sources)
- Bio-based Bonding Agents Section (Sources)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydnq1f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article