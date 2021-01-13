Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Engineered Wood Market by Type (I-Beams, Plywood, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber), and Oriented Strand Boards (OSB), Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), and Others), Application (Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging, and Others) and End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global engineered wood industry was pegged at $284.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $400.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in use of engineered wood over other building materials, growing focus on affordable homes, and rise in reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling of old buildings drive the growth of the global engineered wood market. However, threat of substitute material and global trade war hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in sales of furniture is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (235 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1777

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, industries such as construction, manufacturing, tourism, and hotel were completely shut down. So, the demand for engineered wood decreased.

As the manufacturing and transportation activities were suspended, the supply chain of engineered wood is disrupted.

However, some industries are coming back on track gradually, which is expected to help in reviving losses that occurred during the pandemic.

The furniture segment dominated the market

By application, the furniture segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global engineered wood market, owing to use of engineered wood in manufacturing tables, chairs, cabinets, and wardrobes. However, the packaging segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness of using engineered wood for packaging.

The commercial & industrial segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By industry, the commercial & industrial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, rise in use of engineered wood for packaging and furniture in commercial infrastructures. However, the residential segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global engineered wood market, as it is used in construction of beams, roofs, flooring, and home furniture on a large scale.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Engineered Wood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1777?reqfor=covid

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to a large number of construction activities to accommodate the huge number of populations in the region. However, the global engineered wood market across LAMEA is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027, due to awareness developed in the region about engineered wood over other building materials.

Major market players

Boise Cascade Company

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA

Norbord Inc.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)

Raute Group

Patrick Industries, Inc.

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd

Weyerhaeuser Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/engineered-wood-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Wooden Floor Market - Global wooden floor market size is projected to reach $141,091.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, from 2018 to 2025.

Doors Market - Global doors market is projected to reach $182,072 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026

Modular Construction Market – Global modular construction market is projected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Japan Windows and Doors Market - Japan Windows and Doors Market is expected to reach $14,267 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Roofing Market - Global roofing market is projected to reach $132,775.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Claddings Market - Global claddings market is expected to garner $262,381 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. from 2014 to 2022.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Wood Pellet Fuel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Wooden Deck Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Woodworking Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Acoustic doors market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Mobile Wood Tub Grinder Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research