Metered Dose Inhalers Market to Reach $18.4 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary: Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) are widely used in the treatment and management of respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These handheld devices deliver a specific dose of aerosolized medication directly to the lungs, ensuring rapid symptom relief and improved drug efficacy.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metered Dose Inhalers Market by Product Type (Conventional MDIs, Breath actuated MDIs), Application (Asthma, COPD, Other), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the metered dose inhalers market was valued at $10.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034.

MDIs are popular across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings due to their portability, ease of use, and effective drug delivery mechanism. The increasing global burden of respiratory diseases, rising air pollution levels, growing geriatric population, and advancements in inhaler technology are driving the adoption of MDIs. The market is further supported by innovations such as breath-actuated MDIs and the integration of dose counters to enhance treatment compliance and monitoring.

Request Sample of the Report on Metered Dose Inhalers Market Forecast 2034 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A38925

Market Introduction

The metered dose inhalers (MDIs) market encompasses handheld aerosol delivery devices designed to administer precise doses of medication directly to the lungs, primarily for managing respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other bronchial disorders. These devices are a cornerstone of both acute and maintenance therapies due to their portability, rapid onset of action, and non-invasive drug delivery. The market has witnessed significant growth driven by the increasing global prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising air pollution, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, over 500 million people globally are affected by asthma and COPD combined, highlighting the critical need for effective inhalation therapies. Advancements in inhaler technology such as dose counters, digital inhalers, and breath-actuated MDIs—are enhancing patient compliance and treatment outcomes. Regulatory support for generic MDIs and expanding healthcare access in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America further fuel market expansion. Additionally, growing awareness of preventive respiratory care and home-based disease management is prompting widespread adoption of MDIs across hospitals, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare channels.

Report Overview

The metered dose inhalers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into conventional MDIs, and breath-actuated MDIs. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into asthma, COPD and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the conventional MDIs segment dominated the global market in 2024. However, the breath-actuated MDIs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Asthma segment dominated the global market in 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $10.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $18,4 billion CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 346 Segments Covered Product type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases Availability of generic and low-cost inhalers Technological advancements in metered dose inhalers Opportunities Development of eco-friendly inhalers Restraints Challenges in Patient Awareness and Regulatory Approvals

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A38925

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors

The metered dose inhalers (MDIs) market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising global prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These conditions affect millions globally and are exacerbated by urbanization, rising air pollution, tobacco use, and environmental allergens. MDIs are compact, portable drug delivery devices that provide a pre-measured dose of aerosolized medication directly to the lungs, offering rapid relief and improved treatment of adherence. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize non-invasive, cost-effective respiratory therapies, MDIs have become a staple in both emergency and maintenance care settings. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) and World Health Organization WHO (2024) estimate that over 260 million people suffer from asthma globally, further underscoring the demand for MDIs.

The market has also gained momentum with technological innovations such as breath-actuated MDIs, dose counters, and smart inhalers equipped with sensors to monitor usage and improve compliance. For instance, Teva's ProAir Digihaler and Propeller Health's digital inhaler solutions have transformed asthma management by providing real-time feedback on inhalation patterns and dosage adherence. The increasing prevalence of pediatric and geriatric respiratory patients who often require easier-to-use and precise drug delivery systems further supports the demand for MDIs.

Additionally, the shift toward home-based healthcare is fueling the adoption of MDIs among patients managing chronic respiratory diseases outside hospital settings. The devices' portability, affordability, and ease of use make them highly suitable for self-administered therapy. Healthcare providers are also emphasizing early diagnosis and preventive management of respiratory conditions, further reinforcing the role of MDIs in both primary and secondary care. Rising awareness campaigns by government bodies and non-profits have also contributed to early intervention and widespread adoption of MDIs, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions

Despite robust demand, the MDI market faces several challenges. One of the primary issues is the improper use of inhalers due to lack of patient education, leading to suboptimal treatment outcomes. Studies show that nearly 70–80% of patients misuse MDIs, either by failing to coordinate actuation and inhalation or by not shaking the device before use. This significantly reduces medication efficacy. To address this, manufacturers are developing breath-actuated and smart MDIs that eliminate coordination requirements and provide feedback on correct usage. Additionally, hospitals and pharmacies are adopting patient education programs to ensure proper inhaler techniques.

Environmental concerns also pose a growing challenge. Traditional MDIs use hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) propellants, which are greenhouse gases with high global warming potential. As regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) tighten restrictions on high-emission propellants, manufacturers are under pressure to develop eco-friendly alternatives. Companies such as AstraZeneca and Chiesi have committed to low-carbon inhaler production, with plans to shift toward propellant-free or dry powder inhaler (DPI) options. In the interim, the development of MDIs with low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) propellants such as HFO-1234ze is emerging as a viable solution.

Another restraint is the limited access to inhalers in underserved regions due to high costs and supply chain issues. Generic MDIs and government-subsidized inhalation therapies are being promoted as solutions in countries with constrained healthcare budgets. Organizations like UNICEF and the Global Asthma Network are working to improve access to affordable respiratory care in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America through policy advocacy and distribution initiatives.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global MDI market, owing to a high burden of asthma and COPD, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and widespread insurance coverage. According to the CDC, over 25 million people in the U.S. have asthma, with COPD affecting more than 16 million adults. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Mylan (Viatris) also fosters continuous product innovation. Additionally, the region is witnessing strong adoption of smart inhalers, with digital health integration improving remote patient monitoring and adherence tracking.

Europe holds the second-largest market share, driven by robust public health programs, environmental regulations, and growing emphasis on sustainable drug delivery solutions. Countries like the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands are actively transitioning to low-emission inhalers under NHS and EU Green Deal mandates. In the UK alone, the National Health Service (NHS) has set a target to reduce the carbon footprint of inhalers by 50% by 2028. This regulatory push is prompting both pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to shift toward eco-friendly MDIs or DPIs, supporting market growth and innovation.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the MDI market, fueled by rising respiratory disease prevalence, increasing urbanization, and expanding healthcare access. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant increases in asthma and COPD cases due to air pollution and industrial exposure. China alone has over 100 million people affected by COPD, making it one of the largest untapped markets. Growing middle-class populations, increased government investment in primary care, and awareness campaigns on respiratory health are driving MDI adoption. Moreover, domestic manufacturers in India and China are developing affordable generic inhalers, further supporting regional market expansion.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present emerging opportunities due to increasing healthcare investments, rising pollution levels, and collaborative efforts with global health organizations to improve respiratory care. Brazil and Mexico are leading the Latin American market with government-backed asthma control programs, while Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in hospital modernization and pharmaceutical accessibility, creating demand for portable inhalation therapies such as MDIs.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A38925

Key Players

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Lupin

AptarGroup, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

In May 2025, AstraZeneca's Trixeo Aerosphere already licensed for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults, received approval for use in the UK with an innovative, next-generation propellant with near-zero Global Warming Potential (GWP). Thisisthe first medicine delivered by a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) approved with a propellant that has 99.9% lower GWP than propellants used in currently available pMDIs. Trixeo with the next-generation propellant will have a low carbon footprint, comparable to inhaled medicines that do not require a propellant.

In July 2023, Hormosan Pharma GmbH, Lupin's wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany, announced the launch of Luforbec100/6 (beclometasone 100µg / for moterol 6µg), a fix combination in a pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

In January 2023, Airsupra, formerly known as PT027, was approved in the U.S. for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbationsin people with asthma aged 18 years and older. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on resultsfrom the MANDALA and DENALI Phase III trials.

In October 2022, Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced the signing of an agreement to acquire all rightsto two inhalation medicines, Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In February 2022, AstraZeneca and Honeywell announced a partnership to develop next-generation respiratory inhalers using the propellant HFO-1234ze, which has up to 99.9% less Global Warming Potential (GWP) than propellants currently used in respiratory medicines.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

India IVF Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Albumin Marke: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Culture Media Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Infant Phototherapy Device Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research