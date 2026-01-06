Engineering Alignment Accelerates Mission Readiness: ECS Composites and ITI Engineering Partnership Protect and Drive F-35 Performance

Strategic U.S. partnership delivers ruggedized, mission-critical technologies for global F-35 operations

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Composites ("The Company"), a Becklin Holdings company and industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective enclosures, today highlighted the strength of its engineering partnership with ITI Engineering , a collaboration that ensures mission-critical technologies meet the demanding requirements of the global F-35 program. As the F-35 expands across U.S. and allied forces, its computing systems must perform reliably in every operational environment. ITI Engineering provides the ruggedized server systems that power the aircraft's Maintenance and Combat Data Systems—essential capabilities for mission planning/debrief, daily operations, and long-term sustainment.

Delivering these systems worldwide requires an engineering partner with the precision, rigor, and production discipline to match the pace of a fifth-generation fighter program. ECS Composites provides that capability through innovative design, meticulous engineering, and disciplined manufacturing. Together, ECS and ITI showcase how aligned American engineering strengthens mission readiness.

"At ECS, we believe every enclosure we deliver must be ready to perform in the most demanding operational environments, from shipboard deployments to remote forward locations," said Sterling Becklin, Founder and Chairman of Becklin Holdings and President of ECS Composites. "Our collaboration with ITI ensures their mission-critical systems are supported by cases engineered to protect, perform, and enable success wherever the F-35 operates."

Each ITI server is integrated into an ECS-engineered carbon-fiber enclosure optimized for global deployment, combining lightweight mobility, structural resilience, and environmental hardening. ECS's precision engineering extends throughout each case, with purpose-built isolators and structural components that enable ITI systems to consistently meet DSSM shipboard shock qualification, one of the most demanding naval readiness standards simulating the forces of a torpedo strike. Only a select number of manufacturers achieve this benchmark, and ECS has done so repeatedly.

Becklin added, "Working with the team at ITI has been awesome, and I'm grateful for their partnership. Their dedication, expertise, and professionalism make every project rewarding and successful. It's been great to see the impact we can make together, and I can't wait for our next collaboration."

This partnership emphasizes ECS's enduring commitment to advancing U.S. and allied mission capability, supporting the warfighter, and sustaining the operational readiness of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter well into the 2030s.

ECS Composites (Environmental Container Systems) is a U.S.-based industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, custom protective cases primarily to The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), its suppliers and prime contractors. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, ECS serves a wide range of mission-critical industries including defense, special operations, and industrial manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, ECS delivers engineered solutions that protect the most sensitive equipment in the most demanding of environments. The company proudly supports the DoD, as well as its clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.ecscomposites.com .

