Engineering Services Outsourcing Market In US size is set to grow by USD 93984.53 mn from 2023-2027,Cost savings from lower labor wages boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global engineering services outsourcing market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 93984.53 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.34% during the forecast period. The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US thrives on cost efficiencies from low-cost workforces and infrastructure savings. Key drivers include freight management, grade assurance, IP protection, technology implementation, and access to skilled talent through outsourcing. Innovation, technological advancements in AI, digital twin simulations, and automation further fuel market growth. Organizations leverage outsourcing for labor arbitrage, maintaining lean workforces and reducing hiring and retention costs.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93984.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.21 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Alten SA, Atos SE, Backoffice Pro, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cyient Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Consulting GmbH, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sonata Software Ltd., SSA Business Solutions India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Research Analysis

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in R&D and the increasing demand for embedded engineering solutions. Companies are turning to outsourcing to stay competitive and innovate faster. This trend is particularly prominent in the areas of analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Outsourcing these specialized services allows businesses to access expertise and resources they may not have in-house, enabling them to develop and implement cutting-edge technologies more efficiently. As AI and ML continue to revolutionize industries, the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US is poised for continued expansion.

Drivers

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US has experienced significant growth, driven by cost efficiencies and labor arbitrage. By delegating work to low-cost workforces, organizations save on infrastructure, office space, operations, and staffing costs. The expanding US economy facilitates this trend, enabling businesses to maintain lean workforces and reduce employee hiring and retention expenses. Additionally, organizations facing labor shortages can access skilled talent and advanced technologies through outsourced engineering services in other countries.

Challenges

The Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the country's adoption of advanced technologies like AI, ML, blockchain, and quantum computing. The complexity and diversity of these technologies necessitate a flexible labor pool with specialized competencies, which is a challenge for companies to acquire domestically. In response, ESO enables employers to access a global and diversified talent base at a cost-effective price point. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for cutting-edge skillsets to implement IT solutions and stay competitive in various industries.

Market Landscape

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US is a segment of the global IT consulting and other services market, which encompasses companies providing IT consulting, information management, and various technology-related services. Technavio calculates the market size based on the combined revenue of these companies, with engineering services outsourcing being a specific offering within this broader category. This market involves the transfer of engineering tasks to external service providers, contributing to cost savings, increased efficiency, and access to specialized expertise for businesses in the US and globally.

Research Analyst Overview

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in the US continues to expand, with an increasing number of companies opting for outsourcing solutions to streamline their operations and reduce costs. Machines, apparatus, and mechanisms are key components of engineering services, with MLC (Machining, Leasing, Consulting) firms playing a pivotal role in providing these services. IT solutions are integral to engineering outsourcing, with projects requiring expertise in automation, testing, and implementation. New plays enter the market regularly, bringing innovative approaches and technologies to the table. Cybersecurity is a critical concern, as is ensuring that data is handled securely and confidentially. The industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with India and other countries emerging as major players due to their cost-effective labor and skilled workforce.

