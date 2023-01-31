Engineering Talents of Students Living With Autism Take Center Stage, Twice

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 70 Engineers, 1 truck. 3 weeks. That's the driving mantra behind PS Academy Arizona's Tesla Cyber Truck build. What started out as a month's long technology showcase project quickly condensed into a twenty-one-day engineering marathon.

Students were invited by The Tesla Drivers Club of Scottsdale, Arizona to participate in two back-to-back highline automotive events and it refocused the entire project. The six-month timeline to design and build the vehicle sharply narrowed to a three-week window.

Tesla - Work in Progress Tesla - Painting in Progress

"My technology students are passionate," says Tom Burick, Tech Instructor at PS Academy Arizona, "but I've never seen a fervor or intensity like this before. It's incredible."

Students have been working round-the-clock to design and build the 8ft long electrified vehicle, replete with a lightweight body and frame, fully electric drive train, and a subwoofer stereo system. This project is a part of a greater commitment by the school to "See Past the Label, Focus on the Able."

A PS Academy tech student said it best when asked about the Cyber Truck build, "We have a different set of talents that we want to put to the test."

"It was hard for me not to get emotional with such an answer," says Burick. "It's powerful to hear my kids ask for the challenge."

PS Academy Arizona, located in Gilbert, Arizona is a private K-12 school for students with autism and other exceptionalities. PS students are grouped by ability and their programs are customized to meet each student's needs. Their commitment to families is to "See Past the Label, Focus on the Able."

About PS Academy Arizona

PS Academy was founded in 2008 to offer children with autism and other exceptionalities a comprehensive program from kindergarten through 12th grade. PS Academy uses innovative teaching techniques, working cooperatively with students and parents to set and achieve goals that focus on academic, social, and emotional development along with the acquisition of daily living skills. Students participate in electives and clubs like Rock Band, Student Council, Girl Power, Musical Theater, Camping, Sign Language, and Rocketry. For more information, visit www.psacademyarizona.com.

