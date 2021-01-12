Engineers Rely on Digital Content for More than 50% of the Buyer's Journey, New Research Report by TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec Reveals

AUSTIN, Texas., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing , an agency that focuses exclusively on marketing to technical audiences, and GlobalSpec , a provider of data-driven industrial marketing solutions designed to help companies promote products and grow businesses, today announced the release of the 2021 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report .

The report is based on insight from nearly 1400 engineers and technical professionals, and reveals data about information-gathering practices, content preferences, and engagement expectations of technical audiences – as well as impact of COVID-19 on marketing. It is available for download now , and will be the subject of a January 27 webinar with leading experts in technical marketing.

"Marketers working for technical companies must make informed decisions – from allocating budgets, to time, to personnel resources," said Wendy Covey , CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing. "This report helps marketers know where to focus so they can build trust with prospects, fill sales pipelines with the right leads, and lower customer acquisition costs."

Key findings in the 2021 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report include:

62% of respondents complete more than half of the buyer's journey online

80% of engineers found value from virtual events, but twice as many prefer webinars over virtual events

96% of engineers watch videos weekly for work, and over half listen to podcasts for work regularly

Engineers are willing to fill out forms for highly technical content like white papers and CAD drawings

"To reflect current conditions, we included questions about the coronavirus epidemic and its effect on engineers, as well as the emerging marketing tactic of virtual events -- it's imperative for marketers to quickly discern which pandemic-related changes should become mainstays, and which ones should revert," said Jennifer Corcoran, Marketing Manager of GlobalSpec. "The research report will help marketers better understand the needs of technical audiences to serve them better."

This report marks the fourth year TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec have partnered together for research. With nearly 1400 respondents located across global regions, this is the largest sample size to date. Survey respondents worked in industries ranging from engineering services, energy and aerospace/defense to automotive, semiconductor and materials.

Webinar – 2021 State of Marketing to Engineers: The COVID Impact

On January 27, Wendy Covey and Jennifer Corcoran will host a free webinar and give insight into creating marketing plans and compelling content based on data from the study.

Attend this webinar and discover answers to some of marketers' most critical questions:

Where do engineers go to seek information for purchase decisions?

What social media channels engineers prefer?

What fields are engineers most likely to complete on a web form?

What are engineers' opinions about retargeted ads?

What are the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on engineers and marketers?

Readers can download the complete research report detailing critical findings and conclusions along with complete data by global region and age group, or register for the free January 27 webinar to gain insight on how to use the data from this study to create better B2B technical marketing programs.

