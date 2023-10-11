Engineers Save Time with Simplified Reporting for Non-Destructive Testing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc. has worked closely with engineers specializing in non-destructive testing (NDT) to help them create a unique solution using no-code tools that greatly reduces the time and effort required to collect, format, and report testing data while remaining compliant with all relevant standards and regulations.

Field engineers perform non-destructive testing inspection on pipeline with Flowfinity no-code apps.

Balancing the need for accurate, detailed reporting with time and cost constraints when dealing with highly complex data structures is a constant challenge in the field of non-destructive testing. Poorly documented reports or delays can lead to misunderstandings or incorrect assessments of infrastructure critical for safety and reliability in construction, utilities, transportation, and other crucial industries.

By creating custom apps that put reporting in the hands of engineers in the field you cut days off the full cycle of collecting and organizing data and then drafting and delivering the finished reports and completion certificates, automatically generated with all photographs, annotations, and attributions included.

Previously NDT data was manually collected in the field on forms and then turned over to be transcribed and reviewed in the office before a completion certificate was finally delivered to the client or requesting agency, all taking up valuable time from highly skilled and well-compensated engineers and their admin staff.

Now, using applications created in the Flowfinity no-code platform, digital reports are generated in a specially formatted Word template as soon as the data is collected on mobile devices. Report submissions that once took several days of effort are compiled and can be sent for client review in near real-time.

"We are very excited to see how effectively engineers have leveraged our no-code platform to solve problems they encountered with field data collection generally and in NDT reporting and compliance specifically," remarked Len Melcer, Sales Director at Flowfinity.

"Any organization in any industry with strict regulatory compliance requirements could also use these same tools to create automated data collection and organization templates that simplify and accelerate the entire reporting and visualization process."

Data collection apps and reporting templates can be easily modified without code for any project, client, or testing type including Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Liquid Penetration, Thermographic, Visual Inspections, and more.

Flowfinity's no-code platform has the customization potential and scalability to help process improvers in any industry overcome challenges with data management when there is complexity in data structures and specialized reporting requirements.

