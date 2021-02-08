EnGIS Technologies joins the Uptane project further strengthening its Over-The-Air (OTA) cybersecurity

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGIS Technologies, a leading supplier of automotive software solutions, announced today that it has joined the Uptane project under the Joint Development Foundation. EnGIS has already begun work on integrating the Uptane framework into its EnAIR Over-The-Air (OTA) software management platform. This step further strengthens EnGIS' comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, which already supports several software update security systems and protocols.

Integrating the Uptane framework will enable EnGIS to ensure safe and secure software updates delivered over-the-air to ECUs and systems in vehicles. The framework, now considered the de facto standard in the automotive industry for secure software updates, can fend off cyber-attacks from those aiming to compromise critical servers and networks that are used to sign and deliver software updates.

"Protecting software updates from attack is absolutely critical given the threat landscape in the modern world," said Justin Cappos, member of the Board of Directors of the Uptane project and professor at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. "We are happy to have EnGIS Technologies among the group automotive suppliers that provide Uptane as a way to combat cyberthreats."

Utilizing the Uptane framework is part of EnGIS' wider strategy to meet the upcoming WP.29 regulation. In June 2020, the United Nations adopted new regulations aimed at supporting the development of connected and highly-automated vehicles. This is the first time that automotive OEMs will need to meet strict requirements on how they provide secure over-the-air update capability.

Dr Pyungsun Park, lead architect of EnAIR OTA at EnGIS, said that "working together with key players in industry and academia is key to effective cybersecurity. With the ever-increasing use of software in vehicles, coupled with the rise of connected cars, OEMs are moving quickly to implement over-the-air update capability, while being mindful of the emerging regulation and standards coming into force. EnGIS has been providing OTA updates since 2014 and is recognized as one of the first OTA service providers to support production vehicles. As such, EnGIS is well positioned to enable automakers to deliver highly secure updates, as well as help meet their compliance obligations under WP.29."

About EnGIS Technologies

EnGIS Technologies, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208860) is a leading software development company that develops connected navigation software, ADAS, Mobility and Over-The-Air (OTA) software solutions for the automotive industry. Founded in 1998, EnGIS is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in Europe. Learn more about EnGIS Technologies at www.engistech.com.

About Uptane

Uptane is a Joint Development Foundation project of the Linux Foundation, operating under the formal title of Joint Development Foundation Projects, LLC, Uptane Series. Uptane is an open and secure software update system design that protects software delivered over-the-air to the computerized units of automobiles. Learn more about Uptane at https://uptane.github.io.

