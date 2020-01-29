English Proficiency Test Market Study, 2017-2024 - Increasing Costs and Geopolitical Issues Restrain Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global English Proficiency Test Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The English Proficiency Test was valued at US$ 1,440.7 Million in the year 2018.



Over the recent years, English Proficiency Test has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing need of the candidates to speak English to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of English proficiency Test certificates by the multinational companies from the employees, growing immigration and international students in the foreign universities, up surging training programmes by the companies for the employees, growing awareness among people for English assessment.



In addition, increasing urge to demonstrate the acquired abilities off the candidates have contributed to the growth rate of English Proficiency Test market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



Among all the types of English Proficiency Test that includes IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS. IELTS holds the highest market share in the English proficiency test Market owing to its higher accepting rates in various universities, institution etc. globally.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by Increasing disposable income, growing number of candidates studying abroad, growing awareness among the candidates regarding the conduction of the proficiency Tests coupled with employment opportunities in the foreign countries, etc.



Scope of the Report



Global English Proficiency Test Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

English Proficiency Test Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Testing System : IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Regional English Proficiency Test Market - North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional English Proficiency Test Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Testing System: IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, India, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

English Proficiency Test - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Testing System IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Major Testing Systems - IELTS, TOEFL

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global English Proficiency Test: Product Outlook



4. Global English Proficiency Test: Market Outlook



5. Global English Proficiency Test: Market Dynamics

5.1 Global English Proficiency Test Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding the Conduction of English Proficiency Tests

5.1.2 Growing Need of People to Speak English in Order to Grab Opportunities

5.1.3 Increasing Economic Diversification and Globalization

5.2 Global English Proficiency Test Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Costs of the English Proficiency Tests

5.2.1 Geopolitical Issues

5.3 Global English Proficiency Test Market Trends

5.3.1 Digitalization and Implementation of Computer Based Tests

5.3.2 Enhancement of English Proficiency Test



6. Porter's Five Force Analysis: Global English Proficiency Test market



7. SWOT Analysis: Global English Proficiency Test market



8. Global English Proficiency Test Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global English Proficiency Test Market: By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.2 Global English Proficiency Test Market - Segment Analysis

8.3 By Testing System (2017, 2024)

8.3.1 Global English Proficiency Test Market (IELTS): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Global English Proficiency Test Market (TOEFL): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Global English Proficiency Test Market, (OTHERS): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.4 By Application (2018, 2024)

8.4.1 Global English Proficiency Test Market (Graduate/undergraduates): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.4.2 Global English Proficiency Test Market (Employer): 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.4.3 Global English Proficiency Test Market (Others): 2017-2024 (USD Million)



9. Global English Proficiency Test Market: Regional Analysis



10. North America English Proficiency Test Market: An Analysis



11. Europe English Proficiency Test Market: An Analysis



12. Asia-Pacific English Proficiency Test Market: An Analysis



13. Rest of the World English Proficiency Test Market: An Analysis 2017-2024



14. Major Testing Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e11q4e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

