Engrain Expands Senior Housing Focus with Strategic Product, Company Growth

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced it will be strategically expanding its senior living product line and building a designated team to directly support the company's growth within senior living communities.

Engrain will tailor its TouchTour offering to meet the specific needs of touring and marketing in senior housing. Engrain's SightMap , an interactive property map, and Asset Intelligence , a map-based business intelligence product, will also be refreshed to align to workflows in senior living leasing, management and operations.

"Engrain is committed to meeting the needs of the growing senior housing market," said Brent Steiner, founder and chief executive officer of Engrain. "Our pricing and CRM integrations allow clients to use our products seamlessly during their tours, providing not only the visual insight and content a prospect needs to understand a community, but to facilitate more efficient reservations and census management."

Engrain has built a seasoned and dedicated team specifically to oversee its senior living product line and support its growing presence within the sector. The team will work directly with senior living owners, operators and other industry leaders and technology partners to push innovation and further enhance the customer experience. TouchTour features that will specifically cater to the senior living leasing experience include flexible pricing models, bidirectional CRM integrations, expanded support of multimedia content and virtual tours and flexible interactive mapping solutions to allow residents to reserve their specific home.

The senior living industry has drastically transformed in the past decade, as functional spaces have been replaced with lifestyle-enhancing amenities and increasing features that cater to comfort. Active Adult communities, those for individuals age 55 or older, have become more common and often offer posh spaces that rival those of Class A and market-rate communities.

"Engrain understands the unique and complex needs of this market and is well positioned to expand our footprint," Steiner said. "We look forward to helping providers of this increasingly relevant market better meet the needs of their prospect base and offer them an intuitive, flexible and safe experience for any level of care."

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

