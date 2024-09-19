ENGWE Celebrates Car-Free Day with Big Discounts: Up to €600 Off on Popular E-Bikes

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the global Car-Free Day initiative and to promote eco-friendly transportation, ENGWE, a leading fat e-bike brand committed to sustainability, is launching a special promotion. ENGWE's mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip. This Car-Free Day promotion underscores the brand's commitment to sustainable, efficient transport solutions and its dedication to encouraging more eco-conscious mobility.

Limited-Time Promotion: Up to €600 Off ENGWE's Latest E-Bikes

From September 16 to 30, ENGWE is offering up to €600 off its range of e-bikes. This special Car-Free Day promotion includes the highly popular P275 Pro and P20 models, both recognized for their exceptional performance and value. During this limited-time offer, you can enjoy a €600 discount on the P275 Pro and €400 off the P20.

P275 Pro commuter bike: Redefining Urban Commuting

As ENGWE's top release this year, the P275 Pro electric bike is a game-changer for urban commuters, offering an exceptional balance of performance, range, and affordability.

Unmatched Range : Travel up to 260 km on a single charge, perfect for long-distance, stress-free commuting.

: Travel up to 260 km on a single charge, perfect for long-distance, stress-free commuting. Maintenance-Free Gates Carbon Belt Drive : Enjoy smooth, quiet rides without the hassle of chain maintenance, rust, or lubrication.

: Enjoy smooth, quiet rides without the hassle of chain maintenance, rust, or lubrication. High-Efficiency Bafang Torque Sensor Motor : The 250W mid-drive motor with 70Nm of torque ensures a powerful, natural ride, with a 3-speed automatic gear hub that adjusts gears based on pedal speed.

: The 250W mid-drive motor with 70Nm of torque ensures a powerful, natural ride, with a 3-speed automatic gear hub that adjusts gears based on pedal speed. Durable 19.2Ah Samsung Battery: This lithium-ion battery provides impressive range and reliability, ideal for daily commutes.

P20: Compact, Portable, and Versatile

The P20 ebike is a lightweight, versatile e-bike, perfect for urban riders who need portability without sacrificing quality.

Compact and Foldable Design: Folds in 10 seconds and weighs only 18.4 kg, making it easy to store or carry on public transport.

Great Range for City Commutes: A 100 km range on a single charge allows for several days of commuting without recharging.

Low Maintenance: With a maintenance-free carbon belt drive, the P20 delivers up to 33,000 km of hassle-free riding.

Join ENGWE's Green Movement

This Car-Free Day, ENGWE invites you to embrace greener travel with their limited-time promotion. Now is the perfect time to switch to an e-bike and contribute to a more sustainable future—one ride at a time.

