Enhance Global Collaboration and Connectivity via E-Sports Competition: Perfect World CEO

News provided by

Perfect World

03 Aug, 2023, 09:12 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World and Perfect World E-sports & its platform segment, attended and addressed the 2023 Global Esports Conference on July 28 in Shanghai. He emphasized that the acceptance of e-sports by global mainstream sporting events marks a new starting point, one that will bring long-term dividends and increased influence to the development of China's e-sports industry.

Continue Reading
Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World and Perfect World E-sports & its platform segment addresses the 2023 Global Esports Conference on July 28. (PRNewsfoto/Perfect World)
Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World and Perfect World E-sports & its platform segment addresses the 2023 Global Esports Conference on July 28. (PRNewsfoto/Perfect World)

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled for September this year, has garnered significant attention from both domestic and international communities, playing a pivotal role in promoting e-sports culture and encouraging more people to participate in e-sports.

As a leading e-sports enterprise in China, Perfect World serves as the exclusive operator of DOTA 2 and CS:GO in the Chinese mainland. The company primarily focuses on product development, operations, and professional event organization. Since 2015, Perfect World has successfully hosted three DOTA2 Asia Championships and, in 2019, assisted in organizing TI9 in Shanghai.

"In light of DOTA 2's inclusion in the Asian Games, Perfect World has established a dedicated team to fully support the DOTA 2 project of the Asian Games," said Dr. Xiao. He further stated that the company is committed to ensuring the smooth execution of e-sports events during the Asian Games and maximizing the allure of e-sports.

Dr. Xiao outlined three major trends for the future development of the e-sports industry, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the Asian Games: standardization in competitions, industrialization in sports, and market popularization.

E-sports has evolved into a digital sports industry that integrates technology, competition, entertainment, and social interaction. The Asian Games have set a new blueprint for the globalization of China's e-sports industry while simultaneously presenting fresh challenges for its high-quality and sustainable growth.

To address these challenges, Dr. Xiao highlighted four key areas for China's e-sports to focus on in the future. First, incorporating digital technologies such as AR/VR and AIGC in events to enhance the user experience. Second, promoting global cultural integration. Third, fostering global cooperation to synergize with partners worldwide. And fourth, nurturing e-sports talents with a global perspective through deep collaborations with institutes worldwide.

Looking ahead, Perfect World is committed to promoting the high-quality development of core events, strengthening the ecological construction of e-sports, leveraging the influence of leading e-sports IP, exploring innovative consumer business models in e-sports, and accentuating the value of global integration in the industry's next phase of development.

SOURCE Perfect World

Also from this source

Améliorer la collaboration et la connectivité à l'échelle mondiale grâce à une compétition d'e-sports : Le directeur général de Perfect World

Melhorar a colaboração e conectividade globais por meio da Competição de E-Sports: CEO da Perfect World

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.