Enhanced Announces Most Recent Round of Athletes Medically Cleared for the Games

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that five additional athletes have cleared medical review and are confirmed to compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Three swimmers including Emily Barclay, Antani Ivanov and Miguel de Lara Ojeda and two female sprinters Jasmine Abrams and Denae McFarlane are the latest elite level athletes to join their respective event fields.

"As our athletes move through medical review we continue to add elite competitors from across the globe," said Rick Adams, Enhanced's Chief Sporting Officer. "Consistent with previous announcements, this group of athletes appreciates our flexible model that provides them with unmatched and sustained medical supervision, training, nutrition, recovery and financial support. We're delighted to have Antani, Denae, Emily, Jasmine and Miguel in our inaugural swimming and sprinting fields."

Proven Athletes With Track Record of Excellence

Consistent with previous announcements, this latest group of athletes have resumes that have delivered a consistent track record of excellence in their respective disciplines. Abrams (Guyana), Barclay (Great Britain), Lara-Ojeda (Mexico), Ivanov (Bulgaria) and McFarlane (Jamaica) have each excelled in their respective events.

Jasmine Abrams, 31 is a 2020 Olympian and was a Pan American Games silver medalist in the 100m. She is a two-time Guyanese national champion and currently the national record holder in both the 60m and 100m sprints and is among the nation's top times in the 200m.

Emily Barclay, 28 specializes in freestyle and butterfly events and recently competed in the NCAA ranks at the Division I level for the University of Arkansas. Barclay has one of top-5 fastest recorded 50m freestyle times in Britain and has earned gold at the British Championships, as well as bronze in the World University Games both in the 50m freestyle event. Collegiately, she was a 2021-22 NCAA Honorable Mention All-American.

Miguel de Lara Ojeda, 31 was a 2024 Olympian reaching the semifinals of the 200m breaststroke. De Lara Ojeda is a dominant competitor in Central America including a five-time Central American & Caribbean Games Gold Medalist and a triple crown gold winner in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events. He is a two-time Pan American Games bronze medalist and the current Mexican record holder in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Antani Ivanov, 26 is a Bulgarian Olympian specializing in the butterfly. His breakout moment came in 2017 when finished 8th in the 200m butterfly, setting a national record and becoming the first Bulgarian swimmer to reach a World's final in a decade. He has enjoyed a decorated career as member of the 2020 Bulgarian Olympic Team, a 5 time World Championship finalist and 1 time bronze medalist, and a silver medalist at the European Junior Championships (200m butterfly).

Denae McFarlane, 25 is an accomplished collegiate sprinter having most recently competed in the NCAA's for the University of Texas-El Paso in Conference USA. During her time she was a silver medalist in both 60m and 100m and a member of the Conference USA Champion 4x100m Relay team which also won multiple NCAA meets in the 4x100 throughout her collegiate career.

