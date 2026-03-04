ENHANCED NAMES CALIWATER THE OFFICIAL HYDRATION PARTNER OF THE ENHANCED GAMES

Cactus Water to Provide its Deeply Hydrating Benefits to Athletes

Company co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena with a focus on eco-friendly health and wellness

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and consumer products company committed to giving athletes and individuals the ability to optimize their health, performance, and recovery, today named Caliwater, the cactus water brand dedicated to promoting healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles, as the official hydration partner for the inaugural Enhanced Games taking place on May 24, 2026, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Caliwater Logo

Under the terms of the agreement, Caliwater will become the "Official Cactus Water of the Enhanced Games," providing products across all athlete, media, and VIP areas during the Games, as well as training camps and related events leading up to competition. Caliwater branding will also be featured throughout the Enhanced Arena.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome Caliwater as our official hydration partner," said Maximillian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "Our aim is to work with innovative companies who are redefining the health and wellness space. I deeply admire what Vanessa and Oliver have built in Caliwater, an alternative and eco-friendly hydration option in the marketplace. Our athletes will benefit from improved hydration during the Games which directly aligns with our own mission of promoting optimized health and wellness for all."

"We created Caliwater to offer a hydration option that feels as good for your body as it does for the planet," said Vanessa Hudgens, co-founder of Caliwater. "Partnering with the Enhanced Games is an exciting opportunity to support athletes with clean, refreshing hydration while celebrating performance, recovery, and overall wellbeing. It means so much to see Caliwater become part of moments where people are pushing their limits and prioritizing their health."

Two Companies with Challenger Mindsets to Improve Health & Wellness

As Enhanced aims to destigmatize conversations around health optimization and longevity medicine, Caliwater shares a similarly mission-driven approach. Co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, the brand is committed to educating consumers about the benefits of cactus-based hydration while fostering connection to both community and planet.

Created with passion, purpose, and a clear mission, Caliwater promotes healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles while striving to make the world a better place. With as many as 75% of Americans considered chronically dehydrated, Caliwater offers a flavorful, low-sugar alternative to traditional hydration options that supports overall health and wellbeing. Each can contains as few as 25 calories and five grams of sugar. Caliwater is Kosher, vegan, and non-GMO, making it a beverage accessible to a broad range of consumers.

Prickly pear cactus requires up to 80% less water than traditional crops, making it one of nature's most sustainable ingredients, and it can be grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Caliwater also maintains a commitment to sustainability through fully recyclable packaging.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). ( link )

About Caliwater

Caliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with support from an impressive roster of celebrity investors including Glen Powell, Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, and Cody Bellinger. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced