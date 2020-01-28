Enhanced CAD Configurator Offers More Customization and Products for Customers

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts Inc., a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters and wheels, has revamped its online product configurator, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions.

The custom CAD Configurator creates 3-D CAD models that are available for download in more than 150 formats and CAD files for more than 20,000 standard models. Users can customize and configure the parts they need by changing heights, leads and mounting patterns.

"The process to understand and incorporate all the customer needs into the final product can be very difficult, and at times frustrating," states Doug Backinger, Director of Sales at Caster Concepts. "The Custom CAD Configurator tool streamlines this process to meet the customer's specific, distinct needs the first time. Now the entire process has been streamlined, dramatically shortening sales and engineering time while providing a high level of interaction with the customer."

Some of the new products featured in the configurator include the new 37 Series that offers better tracking and less flutter. An improved swivel design also reduces the ergonomic force needed for the caster to swivel.

The TWERGOTM wheel is another new innovation. This maintenance-free and ergonomic wheel reduces initial, continuous and turning force exerted. The 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 split wheel design also reduces friction and scrubbing.

The Configurator also includes an extensive line of steel or aluminum spring loaded, light-to-heavy duty shock absorbing and vibration damping casters. These casters utilize a Vari-Flex linear suspension system, which achieves optimal shock reduction, and drastically reduces shimmy, dynamic bounce and resonance when the cart is empty, or loaded beyond its rated capacity.

In addition, the entire Caster Concepts distribution network utilizes the configurator to design custom parts to order.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is located in Albion, Michigan and is one of the country's leading providers of standard and custom caster wheels. ISO 9001-2015 certified, Caster Concepts manufactures heavy-duty products to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and industrial chemical environments. With a dedication to providing outstanding customer satisfaction and excellent products, and by adding value to their community through numerous causes, the company's reputation for quality and care remains solid.

For further information on the entire family of Caster Concepts companies – CasterShoX, Conceptual Innovations, Conveyor Concepts, Fabricating Concepts, LARCASTER, Reaction Industries, The Machine Center, Triple E LLC visit www.casterconcepts.com

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalog with CAD download technology to increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. www.partsolutions.com

