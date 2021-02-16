Enhanced Capital Announces Investment in SMiZE Cream in Partnership with Global Impact Firm

SMiZE Cream is super-premium ice cream with an edible surprise in every serving, called The SMiZE Surprize. SMiZE Cream is also an IP-driven company that targets family entertainment with immersive shopping experiences, a children's book series, film & television programming, and merchandise for all ages. The Company is creating a nonprofit mentorship program with a dynamic vision to provide goal-setting and goal-getting advice. The program will encourage people to submit a personal goal to the SMiZE Cream website for the chance to present it to a public audience. Those selected will receive the mentorship necessary to achieve their goal and inspire others through community engagement. SMiZE Cream will open its first store in Center Court at Santa Monica Place, steps from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier in Southern California, and plans to expand internationally.

"For more than two decades, Enhanced Capital has been focused on a simple but important mission: providing private capital to small businesses that create jobs and spur local economic growth. We are proud of our legacy of making communities stronger," stated Michael Korengold, President and CEO of Enhanced Capital. "Our partnership with TriLinc and this investment in SMiZE Cream allow us to build on that legacy and make an even greater impact on the businesses that form the backbone of our economy and country."

Since 2013, TriLinc Global has financed more than $1 billion in 37 developing economies around the world. These investments have supported more than 40,250 jobs. TriLinc's partnership with Enhanced Capital represents the firm's first focus on impact investing in the United States and builds on Enhanced Capital's extensive experience supporting small and medium-sized businesses in communities across the country.

"Consistent with our conviction that small and medium enterprises are the major drivers of a successful economy, we believe this is the right time to add the US to our strategy," commented Gloria Nelund, CEO and founder of TriLinc Global, LLC. "We are excited to be partnering with Enhanced Capital to deliver private debt capital to underserved small businesses in the US."

About Enhanced Capital:

Enhanced Capital is a leader in unlocking value for private investors seeking returns through socially responsible public investment initiatives. At the forefront of aligning private sector resources with public policy goals, we transform local economies to the benefit of both investors and community stakeholders through Impact Credit and Impact Equity strategies. For more information, visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

About TriLinc Global:

TriLinc Global, LLC, founded in 2008, is a private investment sponsor dedicated to launching innovative funds that increase participation in impact investing. Founded on the conviction that significant private capital is needed to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues, TriLinc's primary goal is to create sophisticated, institutional-quality impact investment products that will attract private capital at scale. As an impact investing company, TriLinc strives to achieve both a competitive, risk-adjusted financial return for investors as well as create positive, measurable economic, social and/or environmental impact in the communities where investments are made.

About SMiZE Cream:

SMiZE Cream is a super-premium ice cream with an edible surprise in every serving, called The SMIZE Surprize. In addition to having endless culinary combinations, SMiZE Cream is an IP-driven company that targets family entertainment with immersive shopping experiences, a children's book series, film & television programming, and merchandise for all ages.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release about Enhanced Capital is for general purposes only. It is not intended to be an advertisement concerning investment advisory services, nor does it represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. Enhanced Capital is a registered investment adviser with the SEC, which does not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC.

