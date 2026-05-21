Enhanced Games Excited to Welcome Full Venue as Creators & Influencers With a Combined Reach of Over 375 million Followers Set to Attend, Alongside 200+ Credentialed Media

Three of the world's top streamers confirmed for in-arena coverage

Event built for social media age with each competitive event lasting less than one minute and content engineered to reach hundreds of millions of people across the globe

375M+ Combined reach of attending creators & influencers across platforms

200+ Confirmed journalists from global media outlets from five continents

Event streamed live on Roku, Rumble, YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, with customized content and distribution from presenting partner Zoop

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company, today confirmed that the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026 has attracted a full house of the world's most followed digital creators and influencers, as well as more than 200 media from outlets in 20+ countries across all five continents. Both creators and media members are descending on the Enhanced Games 2,500 seat purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas - with all tickets made available for free for the inaugural event. The decision to offer complimentary admission reflects Enhanced's founding strategy: the Games are built for a new age of live sports powered by digital consumption first, and designed to reach the widest possible global audience across screens, feeds, and platforms rather than generating gate revenue.

Attending the Games will be creators and influencers spanning multiple genres including sports, gaming, fitness, lifestyle, and entertainment with a combined total reach of more than 375 million followers across popular social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and major global streaming platforms. Among them are three of the top-25 best streamers in the world as featured by Complex Magazine in May 2025. Additionally, more than 200+ credentialled journalists from top flight global news, digital, broadcast, radio and print outlets are also confirmed to attend, making the inaugural Enhanced Games one of the most intensively covered debut sporting events in recent history.

In a first for any major sporting event, attending streamers and creators will receive unprecedented behind-the-scenes access under an entirely new format designed to extend the reach of the Games directly and authentically into the feeds of hundreds of millions of people around the world live. Athletes will be on-site the day prior to the Games for exclusive additional content creation, aimed at generating a sustained wave of material to be released across Enhanced's owned and athlete channels in the days surrounding the event. The Enhanced Games were engineered strategically for the social media era more than television. Every competitive event is under one minute in duration with short-form consumption in mind, instantly shareable, fueling global amplification at a scale most traditional sporting formats cannot achieve.

"We are at the pulse of culture. Longevity, performance, human potential - these are the conversations happening everywhere, and Enhanced is the embodiment of it all. This is where culture is moving, and this is where people want to be. The Enhanced Games will cement our position as the definitive stewards of this space - and everything you will see on May 24 is a statement of that intent"

The event's reach will be further amplified through the Zoop platform - Enhanced's presenting partner and recently launched content creator platform. Zoop is where Enhanced Games athletes are among its earliest creators, each using the platform to engage their fans and monetize attention in an entirely new way. Combined with live broadcasts across Roku in North America which extends into 100 million homes, Rumble, YouTube, Twitch, and Kick - Enhanced has created a multi-platform strategy that isn't limited by media rights obligations while delivering the event to hundreds of millions of people across the globe.

This digital scale is expected to drive lasting commercial impact for the brand. Enhanced anticipates that the worldwide visibility generated by the Games will help to accelerate new sponsorship partnerships as the Games offer brands accessible opportunities with a unique live global sporting property. This strategy will also simultaneously drive customer acquisition for its growing consumer business. The Live Enhanced platform is already serving thousands of consumers with proprietary supplement stacks, testosterone and hormone replacement therapies, longevity protocols, and peptides.

The inaugural Enhanced Games streams live on May 24 at 8:30pm EST/5:30pm PST on Roku, Rumble, YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. The excitement begins with an opening concert featuring global music artist Alan Walker and Latin sensation Farruko. The Games will feature competition across swimming, sprinting, and weightlifting - including $1 million world record bonuses opportunities in the 50m freestyle and 100m sprint. The Enhanced Games will close with a concert from Las Vegas native band The Killers. The live broadcast will be hosted by former NFL player and New York Times best-selling author Emmanuel Acho and co-hosted by Bryan Johnson who will serve as the event's human enhancement analyst.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games [email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced