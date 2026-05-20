ENHANCED PROVIDES CLINICAL TRIAL UPDATE - FIRST OF ITS KIND STUDY CONTINUES WITH ATHLETES HEALTHY & SAFE TO COMPETE

Enhanced Releases Aggregate Substance Usage Data Ahead of Competition With Study Now Available for Review on Clinicaltrials.org

91% of Athletes in Trial Used Testosterone as Part of Individualized Protocols

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and consumer products company, today announced that its Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved clinical study has been posted for review to ClinicalTrials.gov. The study is part of the Enhanced Medical Program, which gives athletes the opportunity to consider FDA-approved substances, prescribed by doctors as part of the study, and continuous medical screenings to explore enhancements in the safest possible manner. The interventional phase of the trial has now concluded, with the five-year observational monitoring period now commencing.

The trial can be located on ClinicalTrials.gov by typing the study acronym "ASCEND001" into the 'other terms' search bar on the homepage. Alternatively, viewers can enter the study's title "Impact of Medically Supervised Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) on Elite Athletes" as a search cue.

ENHANCED PROVIDES AGGREGATE SUBSTANCE USAGE DATA AHEAD OF GAMES

With the inaugural Enhanced Games fast approaching on Sunday May 24th (8:30pm EDT/5:30pm PDT) in Las Vegas, the company also announced preliminary details regarding approved substance usage by athletes during the 12-week trial period. The company will not be commenting further on these aggregate totals until the scheduled Enhanced Games press conference on Saturday May 23rd (1:15pm PST) before the approximately 200 credentialed media from 20 different countries who are expected in attendance.

The clinical trial encompassed 36 of the 42 athletes competing. Of those 36 athletes, 2 are competing naturally. Six athletes did not participate in the study with two of those six competing naturally. Athletes participating in the study were permitted to consider substances across five approved categories, including testosterone esters, anabolic agents, peptides and growth factors, metabolic modulators, and stimulants. Only legal substances under U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines were studied. No peptides currently on the FDA's Category 2 banned list were included in the research. With the interventional period now concluded, Enhanced is releasing aggregate information reflecting the substances incorporated into each athlete's personalized protocols. Individual athlete protocols will not be made publicly available by Enhanced. According to aggregate data collected in the lead up to the Games:

91% of athletes used testosterone or testosterone esters

79% of athletes used human growth hormone (hGH)

62% of athletes used stimulants (eg. Adderall)

50% of athletes used metabolic modulators, primarily ancillary compounds (eg. Anastrozole) which was used alongside anabolic agents to support protocols

41% of athletes used erythropoietin (EPO)

29% of athletes used an anabolic steroid agent (eg. Deca durabolin)

5% of athletes used hormonal support therapies (eg. hCG)

"We are encouraged to share that our clinical trial is now open for review with some of the preliminary aggregate totals from the study ahead of the Games," said Dr. Guido Pieles, Chair of Enhanced's Independent Medical Commission and Independent Scientific Commission. "We have been regularly assessing the athletes throughout the study period and we're very pleased with the results and the overall health picture each participating athlete has demonstrated during the study."

The clinical data generated through this study is proprietary to Enhanced and forms the foundation of the company's competitive moat. No other consumer health platform in the world is designing personalized enhancement protocols informed by IRB-approved elite athlete research. Through the Live Enhanced platform, learnings from elite performance environments will flow directly into individualized consumer protocols, continuously improving product recommendations and personalizing the experience at scale. What works for a world record holder informs what works for consumers.

Enhanced Medical Program Overview

The primary objective of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of certain approved medical compounds when administered to adult athletes under individualized medical supervision over a treatment period of up to 25 weeks. Primary endpoints include the incidence of treatment-related adverse events and the proportion of participants who discontinue use due to such events. Secondary objectives include evaluating changes in physiological and performance-related parameters through structured baseline and follow-up assessments. Assessments include cardiology evaluation and imaging, respiratory testing, organ health imaging, body composition analysis, musculoskeletal assessment, neurocognitive screening and biomarker analysis using blood, urine and saliva samples.

All participants underwent comprehensive baseline assessments, ongoing medical monitoring during the treatment period, and will receive structured long-term follow-up for up to five years to assess health outcomes. All substances used in the study were approved by relevant health authorities and were procured through regulated pharmaceutical supply chains. Administration, dosages, adjustment, interruption, or discontinuation of any substance were determined by the Principal Investigators based on individualized medical evaluation and in accordance with IRB-approved protocols in collaboration with the independent medical and science commission. Participants participated with full consent and may decline or discontinue participation at any time. The study is sponsored by Enhanced. Clinical oversight and decision-making are the responsibility of the Principal Investigators and were subject to independent monitoring mechanisms, including a Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

"We are very encouraged by the early findings, which indicate excellent progress toward achieving the study's objectives," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "We are particularly encouraged by the initial impacts the protocols appear to have had on athlete recovery and injury prevention."

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Group, Inc.

[email protected]

Asia Gilbert

Head of Investor Relations, Enhanced Group, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced