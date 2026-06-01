INAUGURAL ENHANCED GAMES ENGAGES MORE THAN A BILLION PEOPLE WORLDWIDE, OWNS THE INTERNET CONVERSATION AND DRIVES MASSIVE BRAND AWARENESS WITH MARGINAL MEDIA INVESTMENT

Multi-Platform Strategy Accounts for More Than Four Million Live Views Excluding Roku and More Than 1 Million Live Hours Watched of the Games Globally

Four Twitch Streamers Account for 1.9 Million of the Live Views Equivalent to an NBA Game on ESPN or a Tonight Show Episode Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company, today announced that the inaugural Enhanced Games captured the world's attention and owned the internet conversation with more than one billion people engaged across a 7-day period from May 24–30. This impressive performance was the result of Enhanced's multi-platform strategy that leveraged its owned social properties, those of sponsors including Zoop and Rumble, the views gained from welcoming four of the largest global Twitch streamers, as well as celebrities, social media influencers and content creators. The Games delivered more than four million live views which resulted in more than one million hours of the competition watched live globally. These figures do not include Roku stream data which offered the broadcast in 100 million North American homes and would inevitably push the viewership numbers higher.

"Simply put the Enhanced Games owned the weekend and were a globally watched and massively engaged live sporting event and the stats support it," said Maximilian Martin, CEO. "A billion people reached, four million people tuning in live across our owned and partner platforms, with more than a million live hours consumed proves that the world tuned in, engaged and helped to establish the Games as one of the most talked about sporting properties in the world. Exceptional for a first-time event."

The Games Grows Enhanced's Owned Media Footprint – Creating Massive Brand Awareness for Live Enhanced Product Platform

The incredible results reinforce that the Enhanced Games served as a global amplification event rather than an incremental content moment cementing Enhanced's brand awareness. The immense brand lift came with marginal media investment from the company and will now help convert that attention into further growth of the Live Enhanced consumer platform. The Live Enhanced consumer platform offers OTC supplements through its Live Longer and Live Stronger products lines, hormone therapies for men and women, other longevity substances and peptides. The company expects to add approved peptides to its offering later this year, should the U.S. Food & Drug Administration move forward with a reclassification of peptides in July as shared in previous company guidance on April 16th.

The brand awareness created through the Games comes at a fraction of the media costs other brands encounter for similar exposure at the world's largest live sporting events. Enhanced enjoyed strong results across its owned media channels with audience size and engagement accelerating significantly during the Games and the following week. When comparing the seven-day period (May 24-30) to the company's previous fourth months (January-April) of content activity, the Games massively impacted every metric including audience growth (+884%), engagements (+419%), video views (+227%) and impressions (+188%) demonstrating the groundswell of interest and attention the world had for the competition.

"Sponsors looking for this type of global exposure through live sports have very limited options today, and we are excited to have built our own sports property which now provides this type of exposure and sets a new baseline for our own sponsorship conversations going forward." said Martin. "Further, our consumer platform will certainly benefit from the enormous wave of awareness generated – proving our flywheel model is increasing in velocity."

STREAMERS, INFLUENCERS & CREATORS DRIVE MASSIVE APPEAL SIMILAR TO NBA GAME OR JIMMY FALLON SHOW

Welcoming four of the largest Twitch streamers in the world - Stable Ronaldo (4.5m followers), Lacy (2.5m followers), Jason the Ween (2.2m followers) and Adapt (1.5m followers) - to stream live from the event was a component of the distribution plan that delivered massively successful results. Across the four approved streamers, they collectively delivered 1.9 million live viewers and 23 million minutes of live content watched. To put this in context, the 1.9 million live viewers is comparable to an in-season NBA game on ESPN or an episode of The Jimmy Fallon Show on NBC. The 1.9 million streams represent approximately 50% of the total 4 million live views the event drove across YouTube, Rumble, Zoop, Twitch, X and Kick with minimal to no media investment costs from Enhanced.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers with access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games occurred on May 24, 2026 at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games offered unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert, Head of Investor Relations

Enhanced Group, Inc. [email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer

Enhanced Group, Inc. [email protected] m

SOURCE Enhanced