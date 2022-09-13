Enhanced Jet Card Program Offers Paramount Business Jets Clients Even Greater Flexibility

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its continued record-setting number of monthly trip bookings and the company's fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing companies, acclaimed private aircraft charter broker Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) recently unveiled its enhanced jet card program offering clients expanded budgeting options and greater travel flexibility.

Holders of The Paramount Jet Card may charter an aircraft through their smartphone and complete the entire booking process within minutes. Available in Emerald, Gold, and Platinum tiers, The Paramount Jet Card provides access to more than 4,000 of the safest and most luxurious private jets in the world, on your schedule.

"The Paramount Jet Card provides each client with a curated, full-service private jet experience," said PBJ Founder and CEO Richard Zaher. "With funds already on account, clients may charter an aircraft through their smartphone and complete the entire booking process via simple email confirmation."

Holders of The Paramount Jet Card also benefit from low fixed management fees, access to wholesale pricing with no annual flight commitment, and worldwide service with no blackout dates. There are no upfront fees, international fees, or monthly fees, regardless of whether clients book charter travel for the month.

"The lack of even a monthly service fee is unique in the private jet charter industry," Zaher noted, "and is another example of our commitment to earning our client's business by providing fair and transparent pricing throughout the private jet charter experience."

The Paramount Jet Card is available with a minimum deposit of $100,000 held in a dedicated account available for use only by the cardholder. This locks in a guaranteed management fee of 16% of the total charges for each trip, or $1,600, whichever is greater.

Larger deposits provide access to even lower management charges, as well as credits as high as $500 per trip, depending on aircraft type, which may be applied to inflight catering, automobile rentals, and other concierge services. Any unused jet card funds are fully refundable whenever the client wishes, and there is no expiration date.

In addition to industry-best rates and fully transparent pricing and invoicing, safety is another hallmark of all trips arranged by Paramount Business Jets.

In-house personnel direct comprehensive safety checks on all flights, with PBJ's proprietary screening of crew experience, aircraft insurance requirements, operator certificate verification, and other requirements coupled with third-party safety auditors to ensure The Paramount Jet Card offers the safest charter aircraft possible.

Zaher emphasized this level of personal VIP care and custom treatment sets The Paramount Jet Card apart from other jet card products, just as Paramount Business Jets has set itself apart over the past 17 years through its valued reputation for honesty, integrity, and fair business practices.

"Unlike others who may promise full-service jet card memberships, only to immediately pass your request to the operator without actual representation, we provide all our clients with trusted and experienced private aviation specialists who will work with you to determine the best and safest aircraft for each mission," he said. "We are always on call and available to help, at any hour of the day and every day of the year."

To learn more about The Paramount Jet Card, visit https://www.paramountbusinessjets.com/jet-card-membership.

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide aircraft charter broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

