Paramount Business Jets Partners with Investigate Today to Elevate Privacy and Security for Elite Clients

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Paramount Business Jets (PBJ), a leader in premium private jet charters, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Investigate Today, the premier private intelligence and investigations firm based in Palm Beach County, Florida. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in providing unmatched privacy and security services to business executives, legal professionals, and high-net-worth individuals across the globe.

"Privacy and security are our top priorities, enhanced by our partnership with Investigate Today for secure luxury travel."" - Richard Zaher, CEO, Paramount Business Jets. "Joining forces with Paramount Business Jets marks a new chapter in luxury travel, prioritizing the privacy of industry leaders."" - Josh Flint, CEO, Investigate Today.

Investigate Today, established in 2019, specializes in offering competitive information advantage and reducing risks for its discerning clientele. With the launch of the "Privacy is Paramount" initiative, Investigate Today and PBJ are setting a new standard in secure, luxury travel and accommodations. The initiative introduces an array of professional technical security countermeasures (TSCM), including advanced bug-sweeping services and executive security options, ensuring that clients can enjoy unparalleled privacy and productivity.

Richard Zaher, CEO of Paramount Business Jets, remarked on the significance of onboard meeting security, saying, "For those moments when the stakes are highest, our clients can opt for a thorough sweep of the aircraft to secure complete privacy. This capability underscores our partnership with Investigate Today. We're thrilled to weave their superior intelligence and investigation solutions into our services, ensuring our clients enjoy both peace of mind and the utmost luxury while traveling."

Josh Flint, CEO of Investigate Today, added, "This partnership with Paramount Business Jets represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of privacy and security services. Together, we are dedicated to creating secure spaces where industry leaders can thrive without compromise. The 'Privacy is Paramount' initiative is just the beginning of our journey to redefine privacy standards in luxury travel."

The alliance between Paramount Business Jets and Investigate Today promises to open new doors to secure space venues that cater to the unique needs of the most discerning travelers. By combining luxury with state-of-the-art security measures, this partnership ensures that clients will not only travel in style but will also be safeguarded against any privacy or security threats.

About Paramount Business Jets Founded in 2005, Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) has grown into an INC 500 company serving 3500+ global clients. The company offers custom private jet charter flights for business and elite individuals in finance, tech, and entertainment. With a focus on safety, privacy, and unmatched customer service, PBJ offers access to the finest private jets and amenities for discerning travelers worldwide.

About Investigate Today Investigate Today is a leading private intelligence and investigations firm, catering to businesses, legal professionals, and high-net-worth clients in select destinations worldwide and throughout Florida. Founded in 2019, the firm specializes in gaining competitive information advantage and mitigating risks for its clients. Services in select destinations worldwide

